The Associated Press Made This Babylon Bee Headline on Kamala Harris Come True

The Associated Press has had a rough few weeks when it comes to their bias in favor of the Harris-Walz ticket being on full display. That bias is so egregious, though, they're even making headlines from The Babylon Bee come true.

"Kamala Responds to Criticism Over Lack of Policies By Posting Another Truck Stop Junk Food Video," a post from September 6 read. This one came from the satire news account. On the morning of September 8, the AP did in fact post about how "Harris turns to her favorite foods in effort [to] show a more private side and connect with voters."

Both show her holding a bag of Doritos, a favorite snack of Vice President Kamala Harris that she's addressed in videos and fundraising emails.

The AP's post has been thoroughly ratioed with approximately 3,000 replies and close to 700 quoted reposts taking issue with the narrative. FuzzyChimp at our sister site of Twitchy covered some of the best responses.

The actual article, by Darlene Superville, starts of sounding like something that came from the Babylon Bee, or was at least written with help from the Harris-Walz campaign:

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the biggest challenges for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the final stretch of the campaign is introducing herself to voters before her Republican rival, Donald Trump, has a chance to define her. Until her sudden election to the top of the Democratic ticket this summer, Harris was still a somewhat unknown figure in national politics, driven in part by her aversion to opening up and embracing the spotlight. And since she’s become the nominee, Republicans have criticized Harris for not doing many interviews or giving enough specifics on her policy plans. But the vice president is sharing personal details about her childhood, cooking and food to show her more private side. It is known that Harris is a foodie and likes to cook. In fact, she had just made a pancakes-and-bacon breakfast for her niece’s 6- and 8-year-old daughters on the July morning when Biden called with the news that he was dropping out of the race. From talking about nacho cheese Doritos as her snack of choice to washing collard greens in the bathtub, Harris is aiming to connect with voters on a more personal level. While learning that she likes to munch tortilla chips at snack time likely isn’t enough on its own to sway anyone to vote for her, the small — and sometimes amusing — details could help Harris show she can relate to people and their concerns. From there, the article includes sections about what particular foods she likes, such as caramel.

Harris herself posted about a food shopping experience over the weekend, with many users pointing out it's not exactly relatable given the high price of groceries thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, an administration she is part of as the sitting vice president.

I look forward to using my new seasonings from Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh at our next Sunday family dinner. pic.twitter.com/qQibG7kTRR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 8, 2024

As the sitting vice president, it's also nonsense to claim that Harris was "a somewhat unknown figure in national politics, driven in part by her aversion to opening up and embracing the spotlight."

While the emphasis is on Republicans looking to "define her," and how Republicans "criticized Harris for not doing many interviews or giving enough specifics on her policy plans," such are objectively valid criticisms.

Not only have Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), posted cringeworthy videos mentioning Doritos, the Democratic nominee lacked a policy section of her website until Monday, on the eve of her September 10 debate with former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

This is hardly the only problematic example from the AP. Late last Thursday, for instance, the outlet was forced to delete a post claiming that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the Republican nominee for vice president, claimed school shootings were a "fact of life." In reality, he said that "I don't like that this is a fact of life," and focused on the importance of protecting schools and children by not making them soft targets.

The damage was already done, however. Not only did the new post receive far few interactions, but the Harris-Walz campaign and the DNC were all too happy to go after Vance using the AP's narrative.