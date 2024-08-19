Did the DNC Release the Wrong Platform?
Tipsheet

What Is It With the Harris-Walz Campaign and Doritos?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 19, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As we've been covering, the Harris-Walz campaign sure has a habit of cringeworthy content, from videos that show Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) trying to relate to the American people, to a fundraising email that focused on Harris' bizarre fixation with Doritos after Donald Trump won the 2016 election. It appears the ticket is doubling down on the Doritos obsession, as highlighted in one recent clip.

On Sunday night, the eve of this week's DNC, Walz's account shared a clip of the governor at a convenience store tossing Harris a bag of Doritos alongside the vice president and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. The post was complete with the caption of "Every road trip needs a snack break."

"Doritos acquired. I got you," Walz also added, as he tagged Harris' account. It's worth pointing out that Walz handed the bag to Harris, even as Emhoff also expressed his excitement. Per the fundraising email from over the weekend, Harris made clear she didn't even share the Doritos bag with her husband when she was reacting to the 2016 election results. Will history repeat itself?

The post has approximately 10,000 replies and close to 3,000 quoted replies, many of them mocking the governor.

As if such a post could not be any more cringeworthy, Harris even went on to repost the clip herself, adding her own thoughts about "Teamwork."

Harris' own post has over 8,000 replies and hundreds of quoted reposts, many of them mocking the vice president and governor.

Sam J. over at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best examples, with plenty of users calling the ticket out for how downright "fake" they are. 

As we reminded over the weekend, a 14.5 oz bag of Doritos now costs $6.69, though some vendors, such as Amazon, charge as much as $7.49 for such a bag. Costs are a major issue in this election, especially when it comes to rising prices under the Biden-Harris administration, though the sitting vice president looks to be desperately trying to distance herself from this administration's record.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

