Here's the 'Unintentionally Hilarious' Way Kamala Harris Reacted to Donald Trump's 2016 Win

In what looks to be yet another silly attempt to appeal to voters, the Harris-Walz campaign is sending out a fundraising email referencing former and potentially future President Donald Trump's 2016 win, specifically how Vice President Kamala Harris took the news.

The message references Harris' own win in 2016 for the U.S. Senate, which is why "the day after" Trump was elected "was incredibly bittersweet" for Harris.

"Then I went home and sat on the couch with a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos. I did not share one chip with anybody. Not even Doug. I just watched the TV with utter shock and dismay," the message goes on to read with original emphasis, referring to her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The ridiculousness continues from there though. "Two things are true eight years later: I still love Doritos and we still have not stopped fighting," it continues with more emphasis.

The email also throws in some fearmongering for good measure. "Here's the deal... We can't go back. We can't go back to the way we all felt on that harrowing day in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected. Or how we felt throughout his chaotic and corrupt administration," it adds.

Who is "we all" that the message is referring to? Trump was duly elected in 2016. If "we all" felt such doom and gloom, he wouldn't have been. Then again, the Democratic Party is full of leaders who claim that the 2016 election wasn't legitimate, including Harris herself.

Beyond how such a message is absurd and "unintentionally hilarious," as Emergent Perspective put it over X, there's also much more to say about Doritos now that the Harris-Walz campaign mentions it.

As comedian Kirk Wilcox pointed out, Harris has certainly complained plenty about "corporate greed." It's why she even proposed a disastrous policy of price controls as her first original policy idea. Other far-left Democrats, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), are backing such a plan. Beyond how Harris could do something about prices now, since she's the sitting vice president, such a proposal has been rightfully criticized for being communist. Even outlets like The Washington Post and CNN are taking issue with it.

RealClearInvestigations' Mark Hemingway also shared the message to ask about the price of Doritos from 2016 and now. Prices have indeed gone up during the Biden-Harris administration, which makes it all the more nonsensical that Harris pledges to do something about inflation if elected, especially since she cast the tiebreaking vote in the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act.

Today, a 14.5 oz. bag of Doritos costs $6.69, though some vendors, such as Amazon, charge $7.49 per bag.