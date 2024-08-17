There's at Least One Person Praising Kamala's Communist Price Control Plans
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt
The Photo That Got WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Into Some Very Hot Water
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala?
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris
Harris and Walz’s Ostrich Theory on Foreign Policy
New Battleground Surveys Show Harris Closing Gap. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded.
Data Show the Staggering Amount NYC Taxpayers Have Spent on Illegal Immigration Crisis
The Unbelievable Reason Disney Is Trying to Throw Out a Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Trump Calls Latest Endorsement a 'Great Honor'
Medicaid's Waivers Are Out of Control – But Also Show How to Save...
What Are We to Make of Kamala Harris Picking Tim Walz?
Stacey Abrams' Take on JD Vance Is Something Else
The American Voter: Enlightened or Buffoonded
Tipsheet

Here's the 'Unintentionally Hilarious' Way Kamala Harris Reacted to Donald Trump's 2016 Win

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 17, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

In what looks to be yet another silly attempt to appeal to voters, the Harris-Walz campaign is sending out a fundraising email referencing former and potentially future President Donald Trump's 2016 win, specifically how Vice President Kamala Harris took the news. 

Advertisement

The message references Harris' own win in 2016 for the U.S. Senate, which is why "the day after" Trump was elected "was incredibly bittersweet" for Harris. 

"Then I went home and sat on the couch with a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos. I did not share one chip with anybody. Not even Doug. I just watched the TV with utter shock and dismay," the message goes on to read with original emphasis, referring to her husband, Doug Emhoff. 

The ridiculousness continues from there though. "Two things are true eight years later: I still love Doritos and we still have not stopped fighting," it continues with more emphasis. 

The email also throws in some fearmongering for good measure. "Here's the deal... We can't go back. We can't go back to the way we all felt on that harrowing day in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected. Or how we felt throughout his chaotic and corrupt administration," it adds. 

Recommended

This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Who is "we all" that the message is referring to? Trump was duly elected in 2016. If "we all" felt such doom and gloom, he wouldn't have been. Then again, the Democratic Party is full of leaders who claim that the 2016 election wasn't legitimate, including Harris herself

Beyond how such a message is absurd and "unintentionally hilarious," as Emergent Perspective put it over X, there's also much more to say about Doritos now that the Harris-Walz campaign mentions it. 

As comedian Kirk Wilcox pointed out, Harris has certainly complained plenty about "corporate greed." It's why she even proposed a disastrous policy of price controls as her first original policy idea. Other far-left Democrats, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), are backing such a plan. Beyond how Harris could do something about prices now, since she's the sitting vice president, such a proposal has been rightfully criticized for being communist. Even outlets like The Washington Post and CNN are taking issue with it.

Advertisement

RealClearInvestigations' Mark Hemingway also shared the message to ask about the price of Doritos from 2016 and now. Prices have indeed gone up during the Biden-Harris administration, which makes it all the more nonsensical that Harris pledges to do something about inflation if elected, especially since she cast the tiebreaking vote in the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act.

Today, a 14.5 oz. bag of Doritos costs $6.69, though some vendors, such as Amazon, charge $7.49 per bag. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
New Battleground Surveys Show Harris Closing Gap. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded. Leah Barkoukis
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
The Photo That Got WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Into Some Very Hot Water Matt Vespa
Trump Calls Latest Endorsement a 'Great Honor' Leah Barkoukis
The October Surprise That Could Lead to Another Major 2024 Shake-Up Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement