Harris Finally Unveils 'Issues' Section on Website

Vice President Kamala Harris finally unveiled a new “issues” section on her campaign website, one day before she’s set to debate former President Donald Trump.

Her policy agenda, titled “A New Way Forward," details her positions on issues ranging from her economic vision to abortion rights, healthcare, immigration, and more.

“Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are fighting for a New Way Forward that protects our fundamental freedoms, strengthens our democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead,” the page says. “As a prosecutor, Attorney General, Senator, and now Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris always stood up for the people against predators, scammers, and powerful interests. She promises to be a president for all Americans, a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, and a president who always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been her life’s work.”

In one section on the economy, Harris doubles down on her plan for price controls, which drew widespread criticism from those on both sides of the political aisle.

"As President, she will direct her Administration to crack down on anti-competitive practices that let big corporations jack up prices and undermine the competition that allows all businesses to thrive while keeping prices low for consumers," the campaign says. "And she will go after bad actors who exploit an emergency to rip off consumers by calling for the first-ever federal ban on corporate price gouging on food and groceries, which will build on the anti-price gouging statutes already in place in 37 states."

In another section, Harris vows to make healthcare more affordable and protect Social Security and Medicare. There is no mention of her previous support for Medicare for All, a position she has since backed away from.

Harris and Walz also promise to "reform our broken immigration system," despite the fact that President Biden tapped her to be border czar. Additionally, she calls for bringing back the bipartisan border security bill and says she will sign it into law.

Each section is contrasted with “Trump’s Project 2025 Agenda,” though it’s a set of policy positions from The Heritage Found and is not associated with the Trump campaign.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt wondered what Harris is waiting for given she's currently in the White House.