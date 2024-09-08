This Is Why Democrats Won’t Let Harris Or Walz Do Any Real Interviews
Traitors To The Cause
Pakistani National Planning 'Largest Attack on US Soil Since 9/11' Arrested
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 233: What You Should Know About King Solomon,...
Illegal Alien Arrested for Voting In U.S. Elections
NYC Hands Out Free Money to Illegal Aliens
DNC Fly Anti-Trump Flags Over College Football Games
Trump Takes the Lead In NYT Poll
Democrats Are Wrong, Violent Crime Is Not Declining
Why Whitmer Is Nervous About the Upcoming Election
California Democrats Bail Out Failed Legacy Media
Joe Rogan, Kid Rock, and Bill Maher Cannot Lead the Moral and Cultural...
Protecting Our Future: Why School Safety Demands a 9/11-Level Response
Is the ‘Christians For Harris’ Coalition a Scam?
Tipsheet

As Liz Cheney Endorses Colin Allred, Cruz Campaign Isn't Fazed

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 08, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) made headlines recently for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, doing the same just a few days later. On Friday, the former congresswoman made another endorsement, this time in the U.S. Senate race for Texas. While speaking at an event for the Texas Tribune, Cheney endorsed Rep. Colin Allred, the Democrat running against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November.

Advertisement

"Here in Texas, you guys do have a tremendous, serious candidate running for the United States Senate," Cheney said, referring to Allred. "I'll be working on his behalf."

The announcement also led to Cheney's endorsement of Harris to trend over X all over again.

The Cruz campaign does not look to be fazed by Cheney's endorsement. "We’re definitely super surprised to hear that Liz Cheney, the poster child of flip-flopping, is endorsing Colin Allred," said a spokesperson in a statement for Townhall. "Two years ago, the voters of Wyoming overwhelmingly rejected her, just like the voters of Texas will overwhelmingly reject Colin Allred this November. But hey, misery loves company."

In August 2022, Cheney lost her primary to now Rep. Harriet Hageman, as had largely been predicted by the polls and overall sentiment as voters in Wyoming turned against Cheney and her anti-Trump crusade. Still, it was nevertheless stunning that Cheney lost to Hageman by an ultimate margin of over 37 points.

In response to a Harris campaign spokesperson claiming excitement about Cheney's endorsement, the Trump camp shared a reminder of that loss.

That Allred-Cruz race made further news on Friday, as a poll from the Texas Policy Project/YouGov was released on the same day that Cheney made her announcement. Cruz leads Allred by 44-36 percent among registered voters in Texas. The poll was conducted August 23-31 with 1,200 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83 percent. 

Recommended

This Is Why Democrats Won’t Let Harris Or Walz Do Any Real Interviews Derek Hunter
Advertisement

With how much Democrats' chances of keeping control of the Senate could hinge on this "Lean" or "Likely Republican" race, the forecast is looking grim for their party. Decision Desk HQ gives Cruz a 79 percent chance of winning his race. Republicans have a 70 percent chance of winning the chamber.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is Why Democrats Won’t Let Harris Or Walz Do Any Real Interviews Derek Hunter
Why Whitmer Is Nervous About the Upcoming Election Sarah Arnold
DNC Fly Anti-Trump Flags Over College Football Games Sarah Arnold
Trump Takes the Lead In NYT Poll Sarah Arnold
This Small Ohio Town Is Being Overrun By illegal Haitian Immigrants Sarah Arnold
Traitors To The Cause Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Is Why Democrats Won’t Let Harris Or Walz Do Any Real Interviews Derek Hunter
Advertisement