Liz Cheney Completes Her Journey to Becoming a Full-Blown Democrat

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has finally weighed in on the 2024 election, where, to the shock of no one, she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Her journey toward becoming a full-blown Democrat. Ms. Cheney has been afflicted with Trump derangement syndrome for years, joining the Democrats’ circus of a select committee on January 6 to lend it fake bipartisan credibility, lost her leadership position in the House GOP caucus, and later got blown out in her primary because her constituents got tired of her anti-Trump antics. All she has is yelling into the void. No one cares.

This endorsement of Harris is the most anti-climactic development since we knew it was coming—all these people think and act alike. What took her so long is a mystery, as if this would decide how any state is chosen in the coming weeks.

Liz Cheney endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at Duke University@newsobserver pic.twitter.com/taoMYNQ6d1 — Emma Cline (@emmacline_) September 4, 2024

Liz Cheney endorses Kamala Harris: “I have thought deeply about this and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump but I will be voting for Kamala Harris" https://t.co/7uVZM2IQMo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 4, 2024

LIZ CHENEY ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 4, 2024

After getting thrown out of Congress by the Republican base, Cheney vowed to do everything she could to stop Donald Trump from becoming president again. What was she doing because Trump won the 2024 nomination with ease? Maybe she learned what happens when you become a turncoat for the Democrats, but who knows? Also, why was Kamala Harris’ team wasting time trying to court Cheney (via NYT):

When Democrats spread the word this month that there would be prominent Republicans onstage at their party convention making the case for Vice President Kamala Harris, all eyes turned to former Representative Liz Cheney, the onetime member of G.O.P. royalty who torpedoed her own political career by breaking vociferously with former President Donald J. Trump. But Ms. Cheney, who has repeatedly pledged to do whatever it takes to stop Mr. Trump from holding office again, never took the stage in Chicago and has yet to endorse Ms. Harris despite repeated outreach from the vice president’s campaign. […] In reality, Ms. Cheney has been virtually silent since Ms. Harris became the Democratic nominee last month, except to say that Mr. Biden’s decision to step aside was “courageous.” As the campaign has started a “Republicans for Harris” organizing program with a full-time national engagement director and a seven-figure ad buy targeting anti-Trump Republicans and swing voters, she has been conspicuously absent from its rollout of dozens of new G.O.P. endorsements. Ms. Cheney, perhaps the most prominent Republican in the nation making the case against Mr. Trump, has notably stayed on the sidelines despite the campaign’s courting. That is not expected to be the case for much longer. Ms. Cheney, who continues to describe Mr. Trump as “unstable” and “depraved,” has decided that September will be her moment to weigh in, according to three people familiar with her thinking, when early voting has begun and her voice will not be lost in a sea of back-to-back convention speeches.

The results were ‘as expected,’ and we should congratulate Ms. Cheney on becoming a member of the Democratic Party, right? That’s how all these people should be treated. I’d respect them a bit more if they stayed home and didn’t vote for anyone, but the anti-Trump wing of the GOP is now supporting everything they supposedly despised because ‘orange man…bad.’