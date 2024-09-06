Biden Admits to the Big Scam
Dick Cheney Actually Sold His Soul to the Devil With His 2024 Endorsement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 06, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

It’s not the endorsement you want if you’re a Democrat, though the Harris camp doesn’t seem to mind. Former Vice President Dick Cheney, long viewed as Darth Vader by the Left, is throwing his support behind Kamala Harris, a woman he disagrees with on every issue. Why? Again, it’s because this family is obsessed with this ‘orange man…bad’ affliction regarding Donald Trump. Cheney’s daughter, Liz, who got blown out of Congress due to her anti-Trump antics, also announced she’d be abandoning everything she stood for in public life and back Harris (via AP): 

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican, will vote for Kamala Harris for president, he announced Friday. 

Liz Cheney, who herself endorsed Harris on Wednesday, first announced her father’s endorsement when asked by Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic magazine during an onstage interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. 

“Wow,” Leibovich replied as the audience cheered. 

[…] 

Dick Cheney put out a statement Friday confirming his endorsement, which read almost entirely as opposition to Trump rather than support of Harris. 

“He can never be trusted with power again,” the statement said. “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.” 

So, is it fair to say the Cheney family are a bunch of Democrats now? It’s an upside-down world. Joe Biden called Dick Cheney the most dangerous vice president in American history. The so-called Republicans backing Harris are the usual suspects—it’s the old guard who Trump spanked in 2016.

Here's the former president's response: 

