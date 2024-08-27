JD Vance Sure Had a Message for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) has certainly been active on the campaign trail as former and potentially future President Donald Trump's running mate. This included giving remarks in Big Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, where he had strong words for Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign tactics thus far in the approximately one month that she's been the Democratic nominee.

"Kamala Harris... needs a rockstar to get a crowd like this," Vance reminded the crowd, adding "we just come out here because we're patriots and we wanted to save this country," to cheers from the crowd.

.@JDVance: "Kamala needs a rockstar to get a crowd like this. We just come out here because we're patriots and want to save this country." pic.twitter.com/fdnffZtFts — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2024

Vance was referring to how the Harris campaign has had to bring out big names such as Megan Thee Stallion for their Georgia rally and Bon Iver in Wisconsin. Embarrassingly enough for Harris, attendees started leaving once the free concert was over.

At last week's DNC, they even had to seriously hype up how there was a "special guest" showing up for Thursday night when Harris was giving her speech. Beyonce was reportedly the big name at one point. In the end, it was just Harris herself.

Vance got punchier with his remarks from there. He also referred to how Harris has been copying Trump's policy proposals, including on no taxes on tips, but now supposedly the border wall, or so we're told by Axios. Harris has even copied Vance when it comes to a child tax credit.

"But I read a story this morning that her advisers are considers just copying all of Donald Trump's policies," Vance pointed out about Harris, to boos from the crowd, reminding that "they're more popular!"

"In fact, I've heard that for her debate in a few weeks, she's going to put on a navy suit, a long red tie and adopt the slogan 'Make America Great Again,'" Vance added to applause from the crowd.

.@JDVance: "Kamala's advisers are considering adopting all of Donald Trump's policies... I've heard that for her debate in a few weeks, she's going to put on a navy suit, a long red tie and adopt the slogan Make America Great Again." pic.twitter.com/fFMcOybiLR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2024

Earlier on Tuesday, a statement from Trump noted that they had come to an agreement for the September 10 debate, which will be moderated by ABC News and include the same rules as the CNN debate from June 27, tellingly with muted mics, a move that the Harris campaign had been trying to dispute.

Vance has also agreed to debate his Democratic counterpart, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), and has agreed to multiple debates even if Walz does not show up.

Later in his remarks, Vance also slammed Harris for seemingly forgetting that she's the sitting vice president, and has already been in office for three and a half years now as part of the Biden-Harris administration.

"Kamala, I hate to break it to you, but 'Day One' was 1,300 days ago," he said, speaking out against Harris for her "Day One" promises. "You've been vice president for three and a half years, what the hell have you been doing during all that time? The message from the state of Michigan is: you had your chance, you FAILED and we're not giving you a promotion," he continued to cheers from the crowd.

Vance also gave assurances about Trump returning to office. "And Donald J. Trump is coming back to clean up your mess, Kamala Harris, and it's gonna start right here, in the state of Michigan," he said to more cheers as well as chants of "USA!"

.@JDVance: "Kamala, I hate to break it to you, but 'Day One' was 1300 days ago. You've been Vice President for three and a half years, what the hell have you been doing during all that time? The message from the state of Michigan is: you had your chance, you FAILED and we're not… pic.twitter.com/BCxxdbF9VT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2024

Michigan is considered one of the top swing states this election, where Harris currently has an edge of +2.0 over Trump, according to RealClearPolling.

Vance also hit back at Harris in yet another way, when it comes to Americans not being better off and how the vice president has only bettered herself.

"Are you better off than you were four years ago? The only person in America who could possibly answer yes to that question is probably Kamala Harris herself," Vance said, with the crowd insisting they are not better off.

He also pointed out how the Democratic nominee has failed win any primary vote from 2020 or 2024, as she dropped out in December 2019 before any primary contest took place for the 2020 cycle. "She went from getting no votes for president and having to drop out, to getting no votes for president and becoming the Democrat nominee — all without lifting a finger. No wonder Kamala's joyful," Vance said, referencing the the Harris-Walz campaign tactic when it comes to "joy."

This sense of "joy" isn't merely cringeworthy, but the slogan of "strength through joy" also has ties to Nazi Germany.

"Now never mind the fact that Americans can't afford groceries, Kamala got her promotion! Never mind that our fellow citizens can't afford their rent, 'cause Kamala, she's having fun! And never mind that Kamala Harris is on the cusp of running us into World War III, Kamala will laugh all the way to the bank while her donors get rich, and we know it's not going to be her family sacrificing to pick up the mess," Vance also said, as he laid out other problems with Harris.