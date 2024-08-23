The DNC's 'Special Guest' Got Revealed, and It's Very Appropriate for the Theme of This Campaign

It seems like the Democrats pulled a con job on their attendees and the media when they teased that there was going to be a “special guest” on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Vice President Kamala Harris finally accepted the nomination in front of an animated audience, who were also waiting for three possible guests: former President George W. Bush, Taylor Swift, or Beyonce. The rumor mill started when former CNN host Don Lemon dropped this bomb yesterday.

Advertisement

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Don Lemon just announced that his sources told him that George Bush, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift will be at the DNC in Chicago today if they have a special guest. It is worth noting that George Bush hasn’t been to a single RNC for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/64qnCy69hQ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 22, 2024

The Hollywood reporter quote says she was never scheduled… that’s NOT A NO — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 23, 2024

The Bush camp dismissed any notion that the former president would address a room full of Democrats. Beyonce’s representatives also said the DNC wasn’t on their schedule and they wouldn’t show up.

The special guest was finally revealed at the end: Kamala Harris. Safe to assume that this fake news was leaked to pack the hall. What a clown show.

CNN: "There was anticipation here and elsewhere that there may be a special guest. I am told by Democrats that Kamala Harris was their special guest."



Lmfao 😂pic.twitter.com/INQkcw2ezJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2024

Hearing lots of “But where is Beyoncé?!” leaving the DNC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 23, 2024

Did they tease a big guest just to get more eyes on Kamala’s speech? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 23, 2024