Tipsheet

The DNC's 'Special Guest' Got Revealed, and It's Very Appropriate for the Theme of This Campaign

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 23, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It seems like the Democrats pulled a con job on their attendees and the media when they teased that there was going to be a “special guest” on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Vice President Kamala Harris finally accepted the nomination in front of an animated audience, who were also waiting for three possible guests: former President George W. Bush, Taylor Swift, or Beyonce. The rumor mill started when former CNN host Don Lemon dropped this bomb yesterday.

The Bush camp dismissed any notion that the former president would address a room full of Democrats. Beyonce’s representatives also said the DNC wasn’t on their schedule and they wouldn’t show up. 

The special guest was finally revealed at the end: Kamala Harris. Safe to assume that this fake news was leaked to pack the hall. What a clown show.

