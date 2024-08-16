Tim Walz’ China Connections Are About to Get a Lot More Scrutiny
'This Is Getting Weird': Harris Copies Vance on Economic Proposal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 16, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Harris-Walz campaign has unveiled its economic agenda aimed at “lowering costs for American families,” including a plan for a child tax credit that was first proposed by GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance.  

The vice president will announce the proposals in a speech in North Carolina on Friday. 

The most striking proposals were for the elimination of medical debt for millions of Americans; the “first-ever” ban on price gouging for groceries and food; a cap on prescription drug costs; a $25,000 subsidy for first-time home buyers; and a child tax credit that would provide $6,000 per child to families for the first year of a baby’s life.

The last item followed a suggestion earlier this month from JD Vance, the GOP vice-presidential nominee, that the credit be raised from $2,000 per child to $5,000. Harris is also calling for restoring the Biden administration’s child tax credit that expired at the end of 2021, which raised the benefit for most families from $2,000 per child to $3,000.

The flurry of policy positions — just days before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago — represented the clearest articulation yet of how Harris, who has only had a relatively brief time on the national stage, would handle economic policy if elected this fall. Harris has thus far surrounded herself with many former aides to Biden, and her team had made some overtures to business leaders that they hoped reflected a more centrist approach. But the policy positions she embraced Friday suggest she will continue, if not deepen, the party’s transformation under Biden, who pushed for more aggressive government intervention in the economy on industrial, labor and antitrust policies. (The Washington Post)

