Kamala Harris Just Stole a Key Trump 2024 Campaign Promise

It would be a pure comedy act if we didn’t already know that Kamala Harris is unqualified, inexperienced, and a bad candidate. What’s her economic plan to stabilize the markets, improve working conditions for the middle class, and prevent economic calamity since we’re on the precipice of it? Nothing. She has no plan, her campaign website on policy is bare bones, and she’s now stealing policy ideas from Donald Trump. For those not paying attention, ‘no tax on tips’ is a Trump campaign promise. Harris stole it in Nevada on Saturday (via NY Post):

lol…Kamala Harris just stole Trump’s “no tax on tips” position.



The press will now proclaim it an excellent idea. pic.twitter.com/b9pTejZazr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out a promise to stomp out taxes on tips during a campaign stop in Las Vegas Saturday — prompting former President Donald Trump to rip her for “copying” one of his signature proposals. Though she spent a significant portion of her talk ripping Trump, the Democratic presidential nominee regurgitated one of his signature ideas at the top of her stump speech at the battleground state. “It is my promise to everyone here, when I am President, we will continue our fight for working families of America, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” Harris told the crowd to a roar of applause.

Her first major domestic policy idea is a Trump plan.

“This is really quite embarrassing,” said Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham. “The first idea out of the campaign is a direct copy of Trump populism?”

From Trump War Room @TrumpWarRoom:



FACT: Culinary Workers Union endorses President Trump's No Tax on Tips policy — which was announced at his rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9th pic.twitter.com/v8BzxEU2EW — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 11, 2024

This is really quite embarrassing. The first idea out of the campaign is a direct copy of Trump populism? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 11, 2024

Also, Kamala, the Culinary Workers Union, has already endorsed Trump’s idea. What other ideas does “copycat” Kamala have, or should voters be redirected to Trump’s campaign site?

- pic.twitter.com/VYxGem5bx7 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) August 11, 2024

Let's see how the media reacts to this proposal since they didn't like it when Trump wheeled it out: