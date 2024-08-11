Watch a CNN Host Get Shut Down by JD Vance's Commanding Officer
Here's Who the Trump Team Is Blaming for Hacking Their Campaign
Fraudie Murphy: Tim Walz Owes America An Explanation And An Apology
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 229: Why the Temple Curtain was Torn in...
The Battle Lines Are Drawn
We Dare Not Squander This Moment: An Urgent and Sober Warning
New Poll Spells More Bad News for Kamala Harris
Internal Trump Communications Reportedly Hacked
Gov. Abbott Orders Hospitals to Collect Data on Illegal Immigrant's Status
UK Police Crack Down on Violent Protests, Threaten to Extradite U.S. Citizens
IOC President: There’s No ‘Scientific’ System to Identify Men and Women
California State Senator Abandons Democratic Party
Gavin Newsom Finally Takes Action Against Homeless Issue
Mother of Fallen Soldier Criticizes Tim Walz: 'Took the Easy Way Out'
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Just Stole a Key Trump 2024 Campaign Promise

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 11, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It would be a pure comedy act if we didn’t already know that Kamala Harris is unqualified, inexperienced, and a bad candidate. What’s her economic plan to stabilize the markets, improve working conditions for the middle class, and prevent economic calamity since we’re on the precipice of it? Nothing. She has no plan, her campaign website on policy is bare bones, and she’s now stealing policy ideas from Donald Trump. For those not paying attention, ‘no tax on tips’ is a Trump campaign promise. Harris stole it in Nevada on Saturday (via NY Post):

Advertisement

 Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out a promise to stomp out taxes on tips during a campaign stop in Las Vegas Saturday — prompting former President Donald Trump to rip her for “copying” one of his signature proposals.

Though she spent a significant portion of her talk ripping Trump, the Democratic presidential nominee regurgitated one of his signature ideas at the top of her stump speech at the battleground state. 

“It is my promise to everyone here, when I am President, we will continue our fight for working families of America, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” Harris told the crowd to a roar of applause. 

Her first major domestic policy idea is a Trump plan. 

“This is really quite embarrassing,” said Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham. “The first idea out of the campaign is a direct copy of Trump populism?” 

Recommended

Watch a CNN Host Get Shut Down by JD Vance's Commanding Officer Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, Kamala, the Culinary Workers Union, has already endorsed Trump’s idea. What other ideas does “copycat” Kamala have, or should voters be redirected to Trump’s campaign site?

Let's see how the media reacts to this proposal since they didn't like it when Trump wheeled it out:

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch a CNN Host Get Shut Down by JD Vance's Commanding Officer Matt Vespa
New Poll Spells More Bad News for Kamala Harris Sarah Arnold
We Dare Not Squander This Moment: An Urgent and Sober Warning Michael Brown
Fraudie Murphy: Tim Walz Owes America An Explanation And An Apology Derek Hunter
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 229: Why the Temple Curtain was Torn in Two When Jesus Died Myra Kahn Adams
Here's Who the Trump Team Is Blaming for Hacking Their Campaign Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch a CNN Host Get Shut Down by JD Vance's Commanding Officer Matt Vespa
Advertisement