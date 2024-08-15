Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline...
Tipsheet

Here's What Vance Had to Say About Oct. 1 VP Debate With Walz

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 15, 2024 9:40 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

GOP Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance said he “strongly suspects” he will face off against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 1 but wants a “real debate” and needs to look closely at the moderators and rules.  

“I strongly suspect we’re going to be there on October the 1st, but we’re not going to do one of these fake debates where they don’t actually have an audience there, where they don’t actually set the parameters in a way where we can have a good exchange of ideas,” Vance told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham. 

“In other words, we’re not going to walk into a fake news media garbage debate,” he continued. “We’re going to do a real debate, and if CBS agrees to it, then certainly we’ll do it.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Walz agreed to an Oct. 1 debate, responding to a CBS News post on X with proposed dates. 

Vance also said he'd like to do more than one debate.

“I think it’s important for the American people to actually see us discuss our views,” he said. “If you look at the way that we’ve run this campaign, Donald Trump and I are giving every media interview. We’re talking to every audience that we can get in front of because our vision is so clear.”

