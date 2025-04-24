Trump Agrees to Interview With Longtime Media Foe—And It’s Going to Be Wild

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would be meeting with The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg and other journalists for an interview later in the day.

The interview comes after Goldberg published a report in late March explaining how he was accidentally added to a Signal group chat in which top administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and others, discussed plans to bomb Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“Later today I will be meeting with, of all people, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor of The Atlantic, and the person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on ‘Suckers and Losers’ and, SignalGate, something he was somewhat more ‘successful’ with,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Jeffrey is bringing with him Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker, not exactly pro-Trump writers, either, to put it mildly! The story they are writing, they have told my representatives, will be entitled, “The Most Consequential President of this Century.” I am doing this interview out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it’s possible for The Atlantic to be “truthful.” Are they capable of writing a fair story on “TRUMP”? The way I look at it, what can be so bad – I WON!

The “suckers and losers” hoax to which Trump referred in his post is about an lie Goldberg spread in 2020 claiming that the president canceled a planned 2018 visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France because he did not want to honor those who died in World War II because they were “losers” and that the cemetery was “filled with losers.”

Goldberg also claimed Trump called Marines who perished in Vietnam “suckers” for getting killed. The alleged journalist relied on four anonymous sources for the story.

Several other left-leaning news outlets picked up the story and ran with the hoax, using their own anonymous sources.

Much like Jeffrey Goldberg's "suckers and losers" story from 2020, every single person that was there is now refuting his latest anonymously sourced bs https://t.co/4adSdQW5JU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 22, 2024

Yet, the false narrative quickly unraveled when at least 25 people, including 14 who were with Trump in France exposed it as a lie. Former national security advisor John Bolton – a sharp Trump critic – said he never heard the president make these comments. Additionally, official records noted that the trip was canceled due to inclement weather.

There was also the fact that the story dropped only weeks before the 2020 election. Goldberg was clearly doing his part as a faithful leftist stooge to swing the outcome of the race.

This is just one of several hoaxes Goldberg has propagated about the president, so it seems likely that the article he is working on will likely be filled with falsehoods.

Some might believe Trump’s decision to participate in the interview might be a bad idea. But Trump is right – he has nothing to lose because he already won the election. Contrary to what some have suggested, he won’t be vying for another term in the Oval Office. Moreover, it might give him a chance to blast the media – one of his favorite punching bags.