Does This Statement Mean Biden Is Staying in the Race?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 19, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The weekend is just about here, which means that if the Axios report from Thursday comes true, President Joe Biden could soon be withdrawing from the race. That being said, the Biden campaign has insisted that he's staying put, and a statement from the president looks to be backing that up. 

On Friday POLITICO's Jonathan Martin posted a quote from the president, who said, "I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week..." 

While that indeed suggests Biden will be sticking around, at least for a little while longer, there's more to the statement that points to other concerns about the president's campaign. Biden also looks forward to being on the campaign trail "to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms, and create opportunity for everyone."

As we've been covering, it's already been fact-checked that former and potentially future President Donald Trump and his campaign are not affiliated with Project 2025, which is from the Heritage Foundation. That didn't stop the Democrats from holding press conferences throughout the week in Milwaukee where the RNC was being held this week, as they desperately tried to go for such a connection. 

Leah covered earlier on Friday how the Biden-Harris campaign also threw a tantrum over how Trump didn't mention Project 2025 in his speech. 

"The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win," Biden also said in his statement. It appears they think the "stakes are high" enough that he and his campaign feel the need to lie and mislead.

Earlier on Friday, POLITICO reported on comments from Biden-Harris campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, that she made earlier on "Morning Joe," in a piece titled, "Biden campaign chair concedes dire situation but outlines path forward."

Should Biden indeed stick in the race, he doesn't look to be doing his party any favors. Polling shows that Americans, and more so Biden's fellow Democrats, believe having another nominee on the ticket will help their chances of defeating Trump. 

Biden's family members, who have insisted he stays in the race, are also now reportedly involved in having conversations about a pathway for him to exit the race.

