Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty Declares 'We're Going to Make America Great Again!'

The press conferences that the Democrats have been putting on this week in Milwaukee to try to take away from the RNC going on this week there have already been laughable.

During Thursday's briefing, though, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) really gave people a reason to mock the Democrats' strategy when she said "so yes, this November we're going to Make America Great Again," which is of course a slogan from former and potentially future President Donald Trump and his allies.

She did so while a Biden-Harris backdrop was displayed behind her, and even while members of the Biden-Harris campaign were present.

Top Biden surrogate Rep. Joyce Beatty: “WE'RE GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” pic.twitter.com/bFO9fyAhyZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

Doug P. at our sister site of Twitchy aptly noted it's "hilarious" that Beatty made such an "admission that the Biden years have taken away from America's greatness," adding "At least she's being honest."

The remarks came during a Thursday press conference in which Beatty was joined by Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Biden-Harris 2024 Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks. The theme was supposed to be about tying the Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), to the Heritage Project's 2025.

A press release from the DNC War Room claimed the Democratic officials were there "calling out Donald Trump and JD Vance’s extreme, anti-democratic Project 2025 agenda."

No matter how many times they've been fact-checked or hit with context from Community Notes, they still harp on this falsehood that the Trump-Vance ticket is connected with Project 2025, when it's not.

Thursday's press conference wasn't the only one, though. Democrats have flocked to Milwaukee all this week to try and connect the Trump-Vance ticket and Project 2025; they've even spent millions on a billboard ad campaign. There's also been endless posts from vairous X accounts affiliated with the Democratic Party, from the DNC, to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, to the Biden-Harris HQ account.

Democrats are also particularly obsessed with misleading about the Trump-Vance ticket's stance on abortion. Both Trump and Vance are pro-life, but also believe the abortion issue is one best left to the states.

"If elected, Trump and his allies will gut checks and balances to give Trump virtually unlimited power, ban abortion nationwide and jeopardize access to contraception and IVF treatments," Padilla sure enough falsely claimed as part of his remarks on Thursday.

Other than brief mentions, the RNC hasn't focused very much on the abortion issue, and the platform has been watered down in that area. This has certainly led to mixed reactions from pro-lifers, but in the context of this discussion it's worth reminding that Republicans are far more pro-life than Democrats, and it serves as a blow to the credibility of pro-abortion Democrats looking to go after Republicans.

The DNC on Wednesday also put out a press release on a new ad campaign, claiming that the "facts" supposedly say that Trump and Vance "are anti-choice extremists whose second term agenda, Project 2025, would ban abortion nationwide, with or without the support of Congress," for which there is no evidence. A statement from DNC Spokesperson Aida Ross doubled down on such a claim.

Beatty isn't the only Democrat who seems to have an interest in adopting the MAGA phrasing now. While Biden and his Democrats have used it as an insult to demonize political opponents for years now, he appeared to almost call on Americans to "Make America Great Again" in his address to the nation on Sunday night, after Trump had nearly been assassinated the day before.