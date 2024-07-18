HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 18, 2024 1:00 PM
According to a number of reports Thursday, President Joe Biden could drop out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend. 

"Several top Democrats privately tell us the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend," Axios reports. "Behind the scenes: The private message, distilled to its bluntest form: The top leaders of his party, his friends and key donors believe he can't win, can't change public perceptions of his age and acuity, and can't deliver congressional majorities."

Fox News anchor Bret Baier is also confirmed the reporting. 


The Biden campaign is pushing back and urging Democrats to focus. 

"Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States. He’s running for reelection. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop. Tonight a convicted felon will talk about how he’ll make people’s lives worse if he gains power. Let’s focus," Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo release is a statement on X in response. 

Meanwhile, Republicans are set to kick off the final night of their convention in Milwaukee where former President Donald Trump will speak. 

"As Donald J. Trump takes the stage tonight to formally accept the Republican Party’s nomination for President of the United States of America, it is evident that he is the only man for this moment. Only President Trump has the will, the strength, and the expertise to right the wrongs inflicted upon America by the Biden administration and set this country back on a path to greatness," the Trump campaign released Thursday morning. 

"In this defining hour, we stand at the crossroads of history. The stakes have never been higher, and the choice has never been clearer. Under Joe Biden, we’ve witnessed a relentless assault on our freedoms, our economy, and our American way of life. But today, on this final day of the Republican National Convention, a beacon of hope shines brighter than ever before," the statement continues. "As we look toward the future with renewed hope and determination, it’s crucial to remember the character and actions that define true leadership. President Trump’s commitment to the American people goes beyond policy and politics; it is rooted in compassion, decisive action, and an unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of individuals."

