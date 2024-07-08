The One Question Facing Kamala Harris...And Why It Could Kill Any Talk of Her Replacing Biden

Rebecca will have more on this, as Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is now weighing in, but Democrats salivating over Kamala Harris as Biden’s replacement should tread carefully. We’re dealing with a presidential campaign that’s beset by allegations that it hid Joe Biden’s mental decline, which they did well for three years. The press is complicit, but that charade got nuked on June 27 by Donald J. Trump. A large swath of the party wants Biden gone and replaced by Harris, the only person who could legally have the president’s war chest transferred to her.

One thing I’ve heard repeatedly from even Democrats uncertain about Harris is that she can prosecute the case against the SCOTUS/red state/Trump-inspired rollback of rights, much more effectively than Biden. This crisp clip is a perfect example of why they believe that. https://t.co/wtuQn1OAbZ — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) July 7, 2024

Yet, Harris should have to answer a familiar question regarding political scandals. In this instance, Matt Gorman of Targeted Victory set up the pitch: “What did you know about Joe Biden's condition, and when did you know it?" Harris has been one of the main figures covering Biden’s mental decline, which cannot be spun or buried:

Over 6 minutes of Kamala covering up Biden’s cognitive decline.



Kamala lied. pic.twitter.com/SarwCc0OJj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2024

One of MANY reasons a Kamala switch wouldn’t be as simple as some Democrats think - she’s one of the main characters behind this cover-up. https://t.co/3JNYsNx5a2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 7, 2024

And then, there are the other issues with Kamala, like how she’s not as popular as Joe Biden, has a lengthy history of being awkward or outright idiotic at public events—her sophomoric remarks about the Ukraine war is a prime example—and like Biden, isn’t made of presidential timber. Tom Steyer’s 2020 operation lasted longer than Harris’, a then-sitting US Senator, who was later dogged by allegations of a hostile workplace environment. Do we need to rehash why all her top staffers and advisers fled for the hills not long after the 2020 election? It’s the same dysfunction that ran her presidential bid aground. The woman is insufferable, and her pervasive lack of preparedness could be explained by the simple reason that she doesn’t like reading briefings.

Just to get this straight:



Kamala doesn’t read her daily briefings



…and Biden’s staff edits bad news out of HIS briefings bc they’re scared of making him angry pic.twitter.com/tNPyxqzqst — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 2, 2024

Screw it, quick thread of all the failed Kamala “reboots” since 2021



January 2021: The Powerful duality of Kamala Harris’ ascent



June 2021: Kamala Harris is having a bad week (and it’s only Wednesday!)



January 2022: Beleaguered Vice President Harris plans image reboot pic.twitter.com/bEhIj6PvZ1 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 7, 2024

July 5th, 2024: “The reintroduction of Kamala Harris”



Later that day: “Donald Trump destroys Kamala Harris in a new poll” pic.twitter.com/foOIdudpqw — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 7, 2024

May 2024: Kamala Harris Gains Voter Trust in 2024 Election



Three weeks later: “Kamala Harris dogged by low confidence from voters: poll” pic.twitter.com/EGPJ7HmSNH — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 7, 2024

For every glowing story about Kamala published, reality shows up days later to quash it. Democrats who want to boot Biden don’t have time on their side, so we’re seeing all these candidates get mentioned as potential replacements, with many not wanting to run now. Maybe in 2028, but hell to the no regarding this cycle. Harris also has presidential aspirations, but she’s the definition of unelectable. Still, some prominent liberals think Joe should transfer the presidency over to her, but he’s not going anywhere at present.

Still, Harris will face intense scrutiny about the president’s mental state and when and if she saw any signs of decline. She’s not ready to take the heat.