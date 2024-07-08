White House Briefing Blows Up After Press Refuses to Buy KJP's Spin
KJP Confirms Biden Has Seen a Neurologist Multiple Times

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 08, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed President Joe Biden has been seen by a neurologist multiple times during his first term. 

"He has seen a neurologist three times...that is connected to the physical that we've been able to share with you," Jean Pierre said. 

Over the weekend news broke that a Parkinson specialist visited the White House multiple times. The visits were not disclosed to the media. Jean Pierre tried to clarify questions about Biden's health with definitive statements about the disease. 

We also learned Monday that Biden checks in with his doctor multiple times per week while he's exercising, a fact the White House withheld. 

"A couple of times a week the president does a verbal check in with his doctor while he's exercising, in fact he had one today," she said. 


