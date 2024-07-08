KJP Confirms Biden Has Seen a Neurologist Multiple Times

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed President Joe Biden has been seen by a neurologist multiple times during his first term.

"He has seen a neurologist three times...that is connected to the physical that we've been able to share with you," Jean Pierre said.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: In a very animated White House press briefing, a combative and frustrated @PressSec @K_JeanPierre admits @JoeBiden has seen neurologist 3x but refuses to give other details.



"Out of security & privacy, I am not giving names" but denies treatment for Parkinson's.… pic.twitter.com/G7Ws8kNJxG — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) July 8, 2024

Over the weekend news broke that a Parkinson specialist visited the White House multiple times. The visits were not disclosed to the media. Jean Pierre tried to clarify questions about Biden's health with definitive statements about the disease.

Reporter: One potential diagnosis that we've heard is hydrocephalus. Is that something the president has been looked at for?



KJP: "I can tell you this...Has the president been treated for Parkinson’s? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson’s? No. Is he taking medication for… pic.twitter.com/ceBMmgX9eJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2024

A specialist in Parkinson's has been at the White House over 10 times in the past year: Sen. Roger Marshall pic.twitter.com/OrTHwXOtE1 — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) July 8, 2024

We also learned Monday that Biden checks in with his doctor multiple times per week while he's exercising, a fact the White House withheld.

"A couple of times a week the president does a verbal check in with his doctor while he's exercising, in fact he had one today," she said.



