Tipsheet

UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 24, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

UPDATE: Biden finally put out a statement. Notice he didn't call for punishment of the violent terrorists. 

***Original post***

Over the weekend a pro-terrorism mob descended on a Jewish neighborhood in Los Angeles. Dressed in Islamic keffiyeh and holding Palestinian flags, the mob proceeded to attack the Adas Torah synagogue and Jews outside of the building. 

After the mob was broken up, they continued to terrorize the neighborhood. 

President Joe Biden, who says he ran for the White House after a mob descended on Charlottesville in 2017 with chants of "Jews will not replace us," has said nothing about the incident. Neither has a single person from his large communication and press teams. 

He is however focused on abortion. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland is also missing.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is wondering where every else is. 


