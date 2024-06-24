UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue

UPDATE: Biden finally put out a statement. Notice he didn't call for punishment of the violent terrorists.

I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American.



Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence… — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2024

***Original post***

Over the weekend a pro-terrorism mob descended on a Jewish neighborhood in Los Angeles. Dressed in Islamic keffiyeh and holding Palestinian flags, the mob proceeded to attack the Adas Torah synagogue and Jews outside of the building.

I was there today for an event at the shul. @LAPDHQ let the Hamas supporters take over the sidewalk in front of the shul and block its entrance. In fact, LAPD had formed a cordon around the front of the shul to keep Jews out and Hamas supporters in. I tried to enter with my kids… https://t.co/ZKPPppO55H — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 24, 2024

BREAKING:



Anti-Israel protesters are physically attacking Jews in front of a synagogue in Los Angeles



🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/FQHC2k7Ygp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 23, 2024

They're beating up Jewish women in LA in broad daylight now.



Why? Because of a country thousands of miles away, or so they'll tell you.



It's not about Israel or even about zionism. These are dormant genocidal urges that they finally see an outlet for. pic.twitter.com/yqK73jIMJg — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 23, 2024

After the mob was broken up, they continued to terrorize the neighborhood.

Video of Jew hunting in Los Angeles a few hours ago after the attack on the synagogue



The 1930s have arrived in America



🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/dnZgUJJJvs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2024

President Joe Biden, who says he ran for the White House after a mob descended on Charlottesville in 2017 with chants of "Jews will not replace us," has said nothing about the incident. Neither has a single person from his large communication and press teams.

.@AndrewBatesNC Andy, sorry to interrupt your 6 long day debate preparation, but could you please retrieve the president from his restorative Kolto Tank so he can speak out against Jews being attacked at synagogues while he is the President? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2024

He is however focused on abortion.

It’s 9:39am EST… @POTUS and @JoeBiden’s accounts appear to have only posted about abortion so far in the time we’ve known about the pogrom in Los Angeles. This is THREE TIMES already this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZVbpkdX82U — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 24, 2024

Attorney General Merrick Garland is also missing.

Where’s Garland and the DOJ? A synagogue was targeted by the Marxist-Islamist mob, they blocked the parishioners from going to Temple, they physically attacked them, and desecrated the building. And most of the media ignore it. Instead, they relentlessly propagandize about Trump… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 24, 2024

If a crowd gathered outside a mosque and threatened worshippers, Merrick Garland would have every single person there indicted under federal civil rights violations and hate crime laws by order of President Susan Rice.



Instead this is just "the weekend" to this DOJ and… https://t.co/eIiImg9gHU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2024

The federal government makes it a crime (FACE Act) to block access to an abortion clinic. But it's not a federal crime to do the same at house of worship.



Biden DOJ is using FACE Act to prosecute 89-year-old death camp survivor Eva Edl. https://t.co/Yuz05aQQRo — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 24, 2024

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is wondering where every else is.

Jews attempting to enter a synagogue in LA are being violently attacked by a pro-Hamas group. Just imagine the political reaction if this were a different minority being blocked from church by the KKK! Where is Joe Biden? Where are the Democrat Jewish leaders? Schumer? Emhoff?… https://t.co/DvSu2j3RLV — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) June 24, 2024



