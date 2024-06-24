Why Was Clarence Thomas the Lone Dissenter in a Recent Second Amendment Ruling?
Biden Wasn't the Only One With a Lacking Take on the Attacks Against Jews in Los Angeles

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 24, 2024 7:45 PM
Over the weekend, Jews were brutally attacked at the Adas Torah synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood of Los Angeles. As Katie covered earlier, President Joe Biden's eventual statement, which didn't come until close to 11:00am, was lacking in that it failed to call for punishment for the pro-Hamas attackers. The president also addressed support for the right to protest in his post as well. But, Biden wasn't the only one out with a delayed statement, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, were also lacking in their statements.

Newsom's post was two sentences long, and came from his official X account; he couldn't be bothered to come up with a separate one for his political account. That account has since posted about gun control and mocked a pro-life law in Texas using a JAMA article. Professor Michael New, who highlighted the significance of the Dobbs v. Jackson anniversary, promised a coming response on the issues with such an article.

"The violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling," Newsom's post read. "There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California."

Like Biden's post, he failed to call for the aggressors to face punishment. Such a post came in at 10:16pm local time in California.

Bass' post came in at around the same time, last edited at 10:27pm in California. "Today’s violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable. I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city. I’ll be meeting with Chief Choi tomorrow to further discuss the safety of Angelenos," her post read, though she hasn't posted any further kind of update about such a meeting.

"I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable. I will be joining Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting this week as we talk about steps forward, together," her post continued.

Her post linked to a local news report from KTLA, "Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators clash outside synagogue in Los Angeles," which is certainly one way to phrase it. The report also mentioned that "scattered violence could be seen breaking out among the crush of dueling demonstrators in the street and on the sidewalk."

Both posts received thousands of replies taking issue, including when it comes to concerns that the LAPD was told to stand down. The Independent Women's Forum's Ellie Cohanim posted her concerns at length, citing local Jewish leaders.

Jennifer Van Laar at our sister site of RedState referenced reports of a stand down order in a piece fittingly titled "It's Time for the DOJ to Prosecute Pro-Hamas Agitators as Domestic Violent Extremists." The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle published an article on how "Los Angeles mayor failed to protect Jews amid ‘pogrom’ at shul, critics say," and the Times of Israel also published a blog post from Shervin Eli Natan on "Los Angeles, you have failed us Jews," both of which reference stand down orders.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is from California, reposted Biden's post, and didn't post her own statement until Monday evening, over 24-hours after such violence was being reported and footage was being widely shared over social media. 

"Trying to prevent congregants from entering Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles is abhorrent and antisemitic," her post read. "Every very person in our nation must be free to worship without fear of violence, hate, and intimidation."

Although her post also claimed that "President Biden and I will continue to combat hate and bigotry in all its forms," it's not like this administration is sparking much confidence. 

Harris, however, did manage to post about abortion four times, in reference to the Dobbs decision, and that's just from her official account. 


