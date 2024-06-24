Biden Wasn't the Only One With a Lacking Take on the Attacks Against Jews in Los Angeles

Over the weekend, Jews were brutally attacked at the Adas Torah synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood of Los Angeles. As Katie covered earlier, President Joe Biden's eventual statement, which didn't come until close to 11:00am, was lacking in that it failed to call for punishment for the pro-Hamas attackers. The president also addressed support for the right to protest in his post as well. But, Biden wasn't the only one out with a delayed statement, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, were also lacking in their statements.

Advertisement

I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American.



Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence… — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2024

Newsom's post was two sentences long, and came from his official X account; he couldn't be bothered to come up with a separate one for his political account. That account has since posted about gun control and mocked a pro-life law in Texas using a JAMA article. Professor Michael New, who highlighted the significance of the Dobbs v. Jackson anniversary, promised a coming response on the issues with such an article.

"The violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling," Newsom's post read. "There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California."

Like Biden's post, he failed to call for the aggressors to face punishment. Such a post came in at 10:16pm local time in California.

The violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling.



There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California. — California Governor (@CAgovernor) June 24, 2024

Bass' post came in at around the same time, last edited at 10:27pm in California. "Today’s violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable. I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city. I’ll be meeting with Chief Choi tomorrow to further discuss the safety of Angelenos," her post read, though she hasn't posted any further kind of update about such a meeting.

"I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable. I will be joining Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting this week as we talk about steps forward, together," her post continued.

Her post linked to a local news report from KTLA, "Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators clash outside synagogue in Los Angeles," which is certainly one way to phrase it. The report also mentioned that "scattered violence could be seen breaking out among the crush of dueling demonstrators in the street and on the sidewalk."

Advertisement

Today’s violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable. I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city. I’ll… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 24, 2024

Both posts received thousands of replies taking issue, including when it comes to concerns that the LAPD was told to stand down. The Independent Women's Forum's Ellie Cohanim posted her concerns at length, citing local Jewish leaders.

Jennifer Van Laar at our sister site of RedState referenced reports of a stand down order in a piece fittingly titled "It's Time for the DOJ to Prosecute Pro-Hamas Agitators as Domestic Violent Extremists." The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle published an article on how "Los Angeles mayor failed to protect Jews amid ‘pogrom’ at shul, critics say," and the Times of Israel also published a blog post from Shervin Eli Natan on "Los Angeles, you have failed us Jews," both of which reference stand down orders.

Why did LAPD not intervene? Why did it have to come to this? It is simply unacceptable that this pro-Hamas mob found harass and assault Jews outside a Synagogue, with such impunity! The community demands action from you, not mere words and promises! — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) June 24, 2024

Advertisement

You told the police to stand down beforehand, looks like you’re regretting that decision now. pic.twitter.com/ih5krm5WnL — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) June 24, 2024

We like to start the week with inspiration - this week, we start with horror. At the terror-thugs, of course, but also at the LA government/mayor & the State of California/governor. How is this allowed & who is being arrested & who is paying the political price? https://t.co/PUFM4umOio — Jewish Policy Center (@thejpc) June 24, 2024

So California @TheDemocrats encouraged a Pogrom by telling LAPD to “stand down” then used crisis comms to draft tweets & they think the matter is settled.

Vote them out!!! https://t.co/w5FYW2wPDN — Ellie Cohanim (@EllieCohanim) June 24, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is from California, reposted Biden's post, and didn't post her own statement until Monday evening, over 24-hours after such violence was being reported and footage was being widely shared over social media.

"Trying to prevent congregants from entering Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles is abhorrent and antisemitic," her post read. "Every very person in our nation must be free to worship without fear of violence, hate, and intimidation."

Although her post also claimed that "President Biden and I will continue to combat hate and bigotry in all its forms," it's not like this administration is sparking much confidence.

Advertisement

Harris, however, did manage to post about abortion four times, in reference to the Dobbs decision, and that's just from her official account.

Trying to prevent congregants from entering Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles is abhorrent and antisemitic.



Every person in our nation must be free to worship without fear of violence, hate, and intimidation. President Biden and I will continue to combat hate and bigotry in… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2024



