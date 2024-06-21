Trump Reaches Out to Mother of Rachel Morin. Guess Who She Hasn't Heard From.

As Townhall has been covering, Rachel Morin is another name to remember after she was raped and killed on a hiking trail. An illegal immigrant, 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez from El Salvador, was arrested last Friday for her murder and just recently extradited from Oklahoma back to Maryland. While the Biden administration and other Democrats fail to acknowledge the role their open border policies play in such a tragedy and others like this, former and potentially future President Donald Trump has gone for a much different take.

According to a press release from the attorney representing Morin's family, Trump called the victim's mother to express his condolences. "I am deeply touched by President Trump's kindness and concern. He was genuine and truly wanted to know how our family was coping. He asked about Rachel and showed honest compassion for her untimely death. His words brought comfort to me during this very difficult time," Patty Morin shared.

"We are thankful for President Trump’s call. Acts like this show the depth of his care for Americans. His concern for Rachel’s family and his willingness to reach out personally was consoling to the family and means a great deal to us all," attorney Randolph Rice also said.

Rice also addressed how the tragedy of Morin's death has to do with the disastrous open border policy. "The need to take immediate action at the border and shutting down the unrelenting flow of illegal immigrants is common sense policy because it protects Americans from future crimes. If we can prevent even one murder by an illegal immigrant, then it is well worth it. We must regroup and implement measures at the Southern border that prioritize the safety and well-being of all Americans, despite their political party affiliation," he added.

Donald Trump has reached out to the mother of Rachel Morin, who was killed by an illegal alien, to offer his condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/4J6EY12ulw — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 20, 2024

Morin's half-sister, Erin Morin Layman, also spoke about Morin's death, calling the Biden administration out for her half-sister's death, and how it "has the blood of Rachel Morin on their hands." As Layman reminded, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on his very first day of office to declare an end to Trump's emergency at the southern border and halt construction of the border wall.

Rachel Morin's half-sister Erin Morin Layman: "Biden’s first day in office was to remove every executive order that Trump had put in place to secure our border... he stopped the building of the wall. I mean, as far as I’m concerned, the Biden Administration has the blood of… pic.twitter.com/ewqGwSBNBs — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 21, 2024

As Fox News' Martha MacCallum mentioned on Thursday, Martinez-Hernandez is wanted for murder back in El Salvador as well and crossed illegally last year. "Rachel's mother says that she was asked if she had heard from current President Joe Biden and she said no, she had not," MacCallum also pointed out.

.@marthamaccallum: "President Trump made a phone call this afternoon to Rachel Morin's mother to offer his deepest condolences...The 37-year-old mother of five was raped and killed [by an illegal]...Rachel's mother was asked if she had heard from Joe Biden and she said no." pic.twitter.com/woPwW3Xk6p — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 20, 2024

Those in the Biden administration don't even appear to know Morin's name. Thursday night's monologue of Fox News' "Gutfeld!" played a clip of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Tuesday. Acosta also felt the need to mention how it's "right-wing media" who is so critical of the Biden administration when it comes to illegal immigrants coming over and committing violent crimes.

"Jim, first and foremost, of course, our hearts break for the children, the family, the loved ones, the friends of the individual who was murdered, the woman, the mother. Jim, a criminal is responsible for the criminal act. The criminal who committed this heinous act should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and forcefully so. That is my response," Mayorkas responded as the segment came to a close.

Tyrus, a regular guest on "Gutfeld!," could be heard pointing out "he can't even say her name" as the clip played. Morin's name was not mentioned once during the show, actually, per CNN's own transcript.

"Yeah, 'that woman,'" host Greg Gutfeld offered. "He couldn't even say her name, or worse, he didn't even know it. So you see how Mayorkas and the rest are divorced from the results of their incentives. In his tiny little mind he believes there's no connection between a person who shouldn't be in this country killing an American citizen and that person not being here and not killing them!"

While Fox News and other conservative networks dare to be willing to cover horrific crimes committed by illegal immigrants, liberal networks and politicians actually laugh about such incidents. As Matt covered on Thursday night, MSNBC's Joy Reid and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) did just that. Morin isn't the only victim of a violent crime in the news this week. There's also the rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York City. The accused, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, is also an illegal immigrant, this time from Ecuador. Reid and Jayapal claimed coverage of how such crimes amounted to "fearmongering."

Watch as Rep. Jaypal (D) and Joy Reid chuckle and call the r*pe of a 13-year-old girl by an illegal “fear-mongering.”



What part about the r*pe of a minor is “fear-mongering” and funny to you @PramilaJayapal @JoyAnnReid?? pic.twitter.com/Q2mDcwlI4d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

This seems to be par for the course with Biden and his administration. At the State of the Union address in March, the president only referenced the name of Laken Riley, another murder victim of illegal immigrant crime, because Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) forced him to do so. Even then, Biden referred to her as "Lincoln Riley" and later apologized for calling the accused killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, an "illegal." Ibarra is indeed here illegally from Venezuela.

It's no wonder that Biden has just a 33.4 percent overall approval rating on immigration, or that polls show Trump has a commanding lead on who voters trust more on immigration, or that a recent CBS News/YouGov America poll shows that 62 percent of registered voters support deportations of illegal immigrants.



