Ethics Committee Makes a Statement About Leaks of Gaetz Report

The highly anticipated House Ethics Committee report about alleged conduct by former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was released Monday morning.

But ahead of its publication in full, details and portions of the report appeared in media -- meaning someone involved in investigating Gates, individuals crafting the report or a witness was leaking to the press.

Advertisement

"The Committee previously noted that there has been a significant and unusual amount of reporting on its activities during its review of the matter of Representative Gaetz, and much of that reporting has been inaccurate. The Committee’s investigations are conducted confidentially, but the Committee’s confidentiality rules do not prohibit witnesses from disclosing information about the Committee’s requests or conversations with Committee investigators," the Committee released in a statement. "To the extent that any of the public reporting on this matter came from unauthorized disclosures of confidential Committee information, we strongly condemn such unauthorized disclosures, which are damaging and harmful to the Committee’s work."

The statement comes after leaks were traced to Congresswoman Susan Wild, the top Democrat on the Committee as Ranking Member. She was absent from future Committee meetings after it was discovered and Speaker Mike Johnson called for her to disciplined.

"In my opinion, there ought to be repercussions for that. We can't set that as a precedent. It's dangerous," Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill in early December.

Here is what the published report states about the investigation:

In sum, the Committee found substantial evidence of the following: • From at least 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz regularly paid women for engaging in sexual activity with him. • In 2017, Representative Gaetz engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl. • During the period 2017 to 2019, Representative Gaetz used or possessed illegal drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, on multiple occasions. • Representative Gaetz accepted gifts, including transportation and lodging in connection with a 2018 trip to the Bahamas, in excess of permissible amounts. • In 2018, Representative Gaetz arranged for his Chief of Staff to assist a woman with whom he engaged in sexual activity in obtaining a passport, falsely indicating to the U.S. Department of State that she was a constituent. • Representative Gaetz knowingly and willfully sought to impede and obstruct the Committee’s investigation of his conduct. • Representative Gaetz has acted in a manner that reflects discreditably upon the House.

Gaetz has long denied allegations of illegal behavior.

"The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes. I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me," Gaetz posted on X. "Then, the very 'witnesses' DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys. I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued. Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body."

"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated - even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court - which is why no such claim was ever made in court," he continued. "My 30’s were an era of working very hard - and playing hard too. It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now."