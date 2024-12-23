Ethics Committee Makes a Statement About Leaks of Gaetz Report
Former DNC Official Keeps Bulldozing Democrat Narratives About Kamala's Loss

December 23, 2024
As the Democratic Party continues to recover from their electoral bludgeoning on November 5, officials are having a difficult time accepting hard truths about the handling of President Joe Biden's mental decline and how Vice President Kamala Harris ultimately became the Democratic nominee -- eventually losing to President-elect Donald Trump.

On their road to recovery, Democrats have adopted delusional narratives in the press to make themselves feel better. But former DNC fundraiser Lindy Li isn't doing the same and keeps bulldozing claims about the 2024 presidential election in interview after interview. 

On Biden's mental state: 

On the Harris/Walz campaign blowing $1 billion: 

On Pelosi and Obama wanting a different nominee, not Harris: 

And finally, Li is leaving the Democratic Party:

However, Republicans and MAGA loyalists are skeptical of her sudden honesty. 

