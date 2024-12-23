Former DNC Official Keeps Bulldozing Democrat Narratives About Kamala's Loss

As the Democratic Party continues to recover from their electoral bludgeoning on November 5, officials are having a difficult time accepting hard truths about the handling of President Joe Biden's mental decline and how Vice President Kamala Harris ultimately became the Democratic nominee -- eventually losing to President-elect Donald Trump.

On their road to recovery, Democrats have adopted delusional narratives in the press to make themselves feel better. But former DNC fundraiser Lindy Li isn't doing the same and keeps bulldozing claims about the 2024 presidential election in interview after interview.

On Biden's mental state:

NEW – DNC Committee Member Lindy Li Confirms What We All Suspected About Biden: "His Senior Advisors Are Essentially Running the Country"



"People don't want to hear the truth and it's extremely devastating ... President Biden as a human being is no longer capable of executing… pic.twitter.com/E4rdfYZ13o — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 23, 2024

One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to say



I loved President Biden as a human being. I really did, from the depths of my heart



But this is the truth. I’m really sorry



Our country matters more ♥️🇺🇸@foxnewsnight pic.twitter.com/LgU8MxfXPj — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 22, 2024

On the Harris/Walz campaign blowing $1 billion:

Democrat strategist Lindy Li is spilling all the tea about the failures of the Kamala Harris campaign:

Will Cain: "What does it make you think about the way they spent 1 billion dollars?

Lindy Li: "If my donors had known in advance, they wouldn't have given."

"I want to be clear:… pic.twitter.com/7U9VJHNIOl — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 18, 2024

On Pelosi and Obama wanting a different nominee, not Harris:

Lindy Li, a Democratic National Committee official and former surrogate for Kamala Harris, claims she has definitive knowledge that neither Barack Obama nor Nancy Pelosi supported Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee. pic.twitter.com/j5zI0VZ5K6 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 2, 2024

And finally, Li is leaving the Democratic Party:

So glad to see that Lindy Li @lindyli has finally realized that she had been in the wrong team.



I only hope more Chinese Americans will wake up and leave the cult of the Communist Democratic Party! pic.twitter.com/5VINiTSEDS — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) December 19, 2024

However, Republicans and MAGA loyalists are skeptical of her sudden honesty.