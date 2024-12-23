Trump Says the US Owning Greenland Is an 'Absolute Necessity'

On Sunday evening, President-elect Donald Trump wrote that the United States owning Greenland “is an absolute necessity.”

Trump made the remark in a lengthy post announcing Ken Howery as his nominee to serve as ambassador to Denmark. Howery previously served as ambassador to Sweden.

“I am pleased to announce Ken Howery as my choice for United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Ken is a World renowned entrepreneur, investor, and public servant, who served our Nation brilliantly during my First Term as U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, where he led efforts to increase Defense, Security, and Economic Cooperation between our Countries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States. Thank you Ken, and congratulations!” Trump added.

Howery responded to Trump’s post by stating, “I am deeply humbled and honored by @realDonaldTrump’s announcement that he will nominate me to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark.”

“Representing our great nation abroad is a profound responsibility. I know first-hand the power of diplomacy to advance American interests and strengthen alliances, and I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Europe to promote the President’s agenda,” he added. “I look forward to working with the dedicated teams at U.S. Embassy Copenhagen and U.S. Consulate Nuuk in Greenland to deepen the bonds between our countries.”

In 2019, Trump said that purchasing Greenland would be “strategically interesting” for the United States.

“Denmark essentially owns it. We’re very good allies with Denmark. We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world,” he said at the time.

Trump added, “Strategically, it’s interesting, and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to them a little bit. It’s not number one on the burner.”

That’s not all. On Saturday, Trump made headlines for comments he made about the Panama Canal.

“The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security,” Trump said on Truth Social—a message he also shared with supporters at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Arizona, as Leah covered.

“A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to U.S. ports," he continued. "The United States is the Number One user of the Canal, with over 70 percent of all transits heading to, or from, U.S. ports. Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure - 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction. Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building, and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade. When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else. It was likewise not given for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and corporations, doing business within our Country, exorbitant prices and rates of passage. Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S. This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop….”

Trump added that he will not stand for control of the canal falling into the “wrong hands.”