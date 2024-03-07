Speaker Johnson's Message to America Ahead of Biden's Big Speech
Marjorie Taylor Greene Bullied Biden Into Saying Laken Riley's Name

March 07, 2024
You knew this moment was coming. It wasn’t a Joe Wilson ‘you lie’ moment during the Obama era, but it rattled Democrats all the same. When you saw Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) decked out in Trump gear wearing a ‘say her name’ button about Laken Riley, the Georgia student whom an illegal alien murdered. Her death has become a national story about the growing illegal alien invasion that Joe Biden has enabled. Biden appeared ready for some heckling, responding to Green, though he called her “Lincoln Riley.”

Riley’s killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, had entered the country in 2022 and was arrested twice, providing multiple opportunities to deport him. The reversal of most of Trump’s immigration executive orders is directly responsible for this preventable tragedy.

