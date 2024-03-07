Marjorie Taylor Greene Bullied Biden Into Saying Laken Riley's Name

You knew this moment was coming. It wasn’t a Joe Wilson ‘you lie’ moment during the Obama era, but it rattled Democrats all the same. When you saw Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) decked out in Trump gear wearing a ‘say her name’ button about Laken Riley, the Georgia student whom an illegal alien murdered. Her death has become a national story about the growing illegal alien invasion that Joe Biden has enabled. Biden appeared ready for some heckling, responding to Green, though he called her “Lincoln Riley.”

MTG heckles Biden and demands he recognize Laken Riley: "What about Laken Riley?"



BIDEN: "Lincoln Riley? An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal! That's right? But how many of thousands of people being killed by illegals?!"#SOTU pic.twitter.com/B9aesvNmi7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

Biden just said "Lincoln Riley" instead of Laken Riley.



"How many thousands of people are being killed by illegals?" he asks.



Then he expresses sympathy for the family.



This was a completely insensitive moment. Lacking in compassion.



Just wow... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 8, 2024

Biden calls Laken Riley “Lincoln Riley.”



Wasn’t aware Laken is the head football coach at USC

pic.twitter.com/Ol3hEOrrGi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2024

Biden refers to Laken Riley as Lincoln Riley. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 8, 2024

Biden just called Laken Riley Lincoln Riley and compares her murder to his adult son dying of natural causes. Unclear what he's trying to say here. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 8, 2024

Riley’s killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, had entered the country in 2022 and was arrested twice, providing multiple opportunities to deport him. The reversal of most of Trump’s immigration executive orders is directly responsible for this preventable tragedy.