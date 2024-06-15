MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered a Mother of Five

An illegal alien killed Kate Steinle during the Obama presidency. Then, Laken Riley fell victim to the same criminal scum who illegally entered the United States. There are dozens more victims of illegal aliens who have come here to rape, murder, steal, and run amok in our streets. These aren’t asylum seekers, though that process has also been manipulated. In Harford County, Maryland, we have a new name to add to this tragic list: Rachel Morin, a mother of five, who was raped and murdered by an illegal alien from El Salvador (via Baltimore Sun):

A suspect in the killing of Bel Air mother Rachel Morin is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, pending extradition to Maryland, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a news conference Saturday. “Rachel’s murderer is no longer a free man and, hopefully, he will never have the opportunity to walk free again,” Gahler said. Tulsa Police and federal authorities found Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, on Friday night and took him into custody for allegedly trespassing, Gahler said. The El Salvador native is being held without bond at a Tulsa County jail, accused of being a fugitive from justice, along with a hold from Maryland to face charges in Morin’s homicide and a detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Martinez-Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Morin’s death.

SAY HER NAME: Rachel Morin, 37 year old mother of 5 chiIdren (Maryland).



Rachel went for a hike and was r*ped and brutaIIy kiIIed by an illegal migrant.



Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez came through the U.S. border last year from El Salvador, after he kiIIed a woman there.… pic.twitter.com/u5D13xoTFT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 15, 2024

NEW: An illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed into the US last February has been arrested & charged w/ the rape & murder of Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five who was found dead near a hiking trail in Harford County in August, per @FOXBaltimore.https://t.co/8QpJ7OFck5 pic.twitter.com/K6tyW8ERBj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 15, 2024

Sarah will have more details on the case tomorrow, but Harford County Sheriff Gahler had a brutal message for Biden regarding this heinous crime.

NEW: Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler shreds President Biden for being responsible for the death of Rachel Morin who died at the hands of an illegal immigrant.



23-year-old illegal immigrant Victor Hernandez has been arrested for Morin's death.



"I want to now direct these… pic.twitter.com/gupTK94Q3H — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 15, 2024

“I want to now direct these comments to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and to every member in both chambers of Congress,” said Gahler.

"We are 1800 miles away here in Harford County. We are 1800 miles away from the southern border, and the American citizens are not safe because of failed immigration policies."

We know that. You know that—you know the larger implications of Biden’s failed border agenda. It’s liberals who don’t understand until busloads of illegals begin disrupting their sheltered existence.

During Super Tuesday, MSNBC had a chuckle fest over why immigration is a top issue for voters, perfectly capturing the disdain liberals have for others who aren’t like them. It’s now June, and Biden is facing a Latino voter exodus, where this voter bloc trusts Trump more to handle immigration by 20-plus points. Sixty-two percent of voters favor mass deportations of illegals. Everyone knows illegal immigration is a problem. It’s the Left who chuckles when American citizens are raped, brutalized, and murdered by these animals.

MSDNC panel mocks the fact immigration is a top issue for voters across the country@jrpsaki: “I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue…you’re thinking like what?!”@JoyAnnReid: *laughs*@maddow: “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” pic.twitter.com/CpzBUxWNFG — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 6, 2024



