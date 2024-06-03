Unhinged: Maxine Waters Goes After Trump and 'Domestic Terrorists' for 'Divisive Language'

Last week, we covered how Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) had a particularly looney response to former and potentially future President Donald Trump being found "guilty" on all 34 counts in his hush money "trial." She's only since doubled down on the lunacy, as she appeared on MSNBC's "The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart," where she ranted and raved not merely about Trump, but "domestic terrorists."

Trump shut your mouth! You talk about saving the Constitution? You’re the one who has disrespected the Constitution and you have supporters who believe we should get rid of the Constitution! Just shut your mouth, you’re convicted on all counts! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 30, 2024

Waters claimed during the program that she was "going to spend some time" with the justice system to ask about "domestic terrorists," wanting to know "are they preparing a civil war against us? Should we be concerned about our safety? What is he doing with this divisive language?! It is dangerous, and we're going to have to make sure that we understand that we're not at risk with this man talking in the way that he is doing," she said about Trump.

What else are the voices inside your head saying, Maxine? https://t.co/iepffI9m2a — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 3, 2024

A longer clip shared by Fox News also showed Waters repeating how "divisive" Trump supposedly is as he talks about "revenge," which he and his supporters have made clear will take place on November 5, when voters choose to elect him once more (or not) in response to the lawfare from the so-called justice system.

"I think that that's dangerous," Waters lamented, also bringing up a popular albeit debunked narrative from President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, which is that Trump claimed there will be "bloodshed." In the full context of his remarks from March in Ohio, it was clear that he was speaking about the U.S. auto industry in the economic sense, should Biden be reelected.

"This is not good for this country," Waters went on to claim, though it was Trump she slammed, rather than weaponizing and politicizing the justice system to go after the current president's political opponent. "But he does not care about democracy, he does not care about the Constitution of the United States. He's in love with Putin and Russia and Kim Jong-un and North uh Korea and all of that," she continued to try to argue as part of her rambling remarks.

She went on to claim that Trump "disrespects the Constitution and democracy, and we have got to find out what they're doing as domestic terrorists," as she also brought up Democrats' favorite talking point of January 6.

"How far is this going to go?" Waters asked. "Are they going to be attacking? Whom are they going to attack? What are we going to do? We're trying to get an investigation going about that."

Just last month, Waters was seriously mocked for saying, also while on Capehart's show, that Trump supporters were "training up in the hills somewhere."

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters floats a completely unhinged conspiracy theory that "right-wing organizations" are "training up in the hills somewhere" pic.twitter.com/EIDQgoeA9h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2024

Besides coming off totally unhinged, Waters is also a hypocrite for daring to call out Trump and his supporters as "divisive" when during the Trump administration in 2018 she encouraged her supporters to go after officials.

"Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents," Waters screeched into the microphone as she riled up a crowd in California back in June 2018.

She also doubled down about her insistence to be "more confrontational" with Republicans, while also joking about the incidence months later as she defended her remarks and claimed what she was doing did not amount to violent rhetoric. It was a claim she's continued to insist upon years later.

Waters has also more recently complained about supposedly "racist" people when others have dared to confront her.



