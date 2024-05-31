Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump
Is Bragg Going to Recommend Jail Time for Trump? He Isn't Denying It
The Liberal Media Is Going to Push This Talking Point Hard
How a Hollywood Actress Reacted to Bill Maher Slapping Down Her Talking Points...
Conservative Commentator Boils Down the 2024 Election in One Tweet Post-Trump Verdict
An Ex-Obama Official Got Really Excited About This Part of the Trump Verdict
Our Revolutionary Times
Trump Verdict Makes Me Ashamed to Have Been Born In New York
Will This Tweet Be the End of Larry Hogan's Campaign?
How Will GOP Megadonors React to Trump Verdict?
Democrats: A Long History of Dishonor and Disservice to America
Rashida Tlaib Spoke at Event Tied to Terrorists. Will Anything Happen?
Trump Blue State Rallies May Be Smart Strategy
Let’s Have an Election About Voter ID, and Other Inverted Nonsense
Tipsheet

Did Maxine Waters Have the Looniest Reaction to Trump's Verdict?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 31, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's not a secret that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) can't stand former and potentially future President Donald Trump. It was almost six years ago now that she encouraged her supporters to harass people in his administration, and people haven't forgotten, especially as she doubled down on those remarks and then more recently lamented when people would dare to criticize her. On Thursday night, following the "guilty" verdict for Trump on all 34 counts, she reminded everyone with posts from her official X account how much she is out to get the former president.

Advertisement

Approximately one hour after the "guilty" verdict came back, Waters proclaimed "Hallelujah!!!" She also claimed she herself predicted such an outcome three years ago that porn star "Stormy Daniels would be the one to get Trump." Perhaps most backwards of all, though, is that Waters claimed "my faith in the criminal justice system has been strengthened!," as a result of the decision that is almost certainly going to be overturned on appeal.

Even Trump's critics, namely Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have taken issue with the verdict. Both Collins' reaction and Maxine Waters are trending on X.  

Just two minutes later, though, Waters put yet another post, this time calling out Trump even more directly. 

Her post called for Trump to "just shut your mouth," multiple times, especially as he's been "convicted on all counts!" Trump is, however, entitled to an appeal and it's doubtful that he will "just shut [his] mouth."

Recommended

Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Both of Waters' posts have received thousands of replies mocking her heavily. 

It's also worth noting that her pinned post is from several years ago and yet also goes after Trump. The March 16, 2017 post ties Trump, his family members, and past associates to the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Waters was at least willing to put a name to her unhinged posts using multiple exclamation points. An Axios report from Thursday night about Democrats' reactions had the headline ""Justice!!!!!!": Democrats savor Trump guilty verdict."

The member of Congress who felt the need to use six exclamation points to make his or her point about how a rather warped sense of "justice" has supposedly done, couldn't be bothered to be named. 

The report mentioned reaction from multiple other Democratic lawmakers, in addition to House Majority PAC President Mike Smith. There's also a couple of other Republicans referenced, as well as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

This "one senior lawmaker" quoted as texting "Justice!!!!!!" was the only member not named. This person was described as being among the "[s]everal House Democrats who spoke to Axios reacted to the ruling with jubilation."

Advertisement



Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump Katie Pavlich
Conservative Commentator Boils Down the 2024 Election in One Tweet Post-Trump Verdict Matt Vespa
Our Revolutionary Times Victor Davis Hanson
How a Hollywood Actress Reacted to Bill Maher Slapping Down Her Talking Points on Israel Matt Vespa
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Will This Tweet Be the End of Larry Hogan's Campaign? Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Levin Has Some Legal Advice for Team Trump Katie Pavlich
Advertisement