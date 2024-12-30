Did a WaPo Columnist Just Insinuate That MAGA Supporters Are Illiterate?

There are some people who Donald Trump has irreparably broken. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin is one of them. The woman has lost the plot, as evidenced by her unhinged social media activity. I’ve never seen such lunacy—it goes beyond the insanity spouted by the Lincoln Project. In a 92NY event with George Conway on December 15, Rubin heavily insinuated that Trump supporters are illiterate.

Advertisement

It's not shocking. It’s one of the tritest anti-Trump talking points out there, spouted by a member of the legacy press. It doesn’t get any more predictable. Rubin was commenting on ABC News settling with Trump for an apology and $15 million after host George Stephanopoulos wrongly said the president-elect was found liable for rape in the E. Jean Carroll case. She feels it was the wrong move, given the resources of the network, adding that it won’t lead to more MAGA readers, which she said is a contradiction:

Jennifer Rubin continually demeans the American people and calls them stupid.

Imagine making the repeated mistake of calling Americans stupid or 'below retarded'https://t.co/6EIOfYW4Es — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 30, 2024

That’s not it, lady. Why waste money on a lawsuit you know you’re going to win, especially when discovery would have unearthed damning evidence that the ABC News host, and former Clinton operative, was told repeatedly by producers not to use the word “rape” in the testy segment he had with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) in March.