Border Czar Tom Homan Levels Jasmine Crockett After She Claims He 'Doesn't Know What He's Doing'

Incoming border czar Tom Homan clapped back at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (R-TX) after she criticized his stance on illegal immigration.

Homan’s remarks come as the Trump administration is set to take office on January 20. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to address the border crisis that has been in full swing since Biden became president in 2021.

During a Monday interview with Newsmax, Homan responded to Crockett’s claim that he “doesn’t know what he’s doing” when it comes to immigration policy, touting his prior experience as a veteran law enforcement official and former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with over three decades of experience.

Crockett was interviewed on Alex Witt Reports on Saturday, during which she slammed the president-elect’s immigration policies.

Again, we have someone who doesn’t know what he’s doing. This idea of, ‘Oh, you know you’re illegal, and then you go out and have a child.’ It’s not quite that simple, especially when you have people that are doing things like seeking asylum and people that are saying, ‘Listen, I’m just trying to make sure that I can live a better life.’ You have Trump that goes out there, him and his minions, and they say things like, ‘You know what? We’re only going to get rid of the bad ones.’ People sit there, and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute. You’re going to come to my job where I’m working, and I may be paying into taxes or whatever, or my kids are at school?’ I think that there’s going to be a rude awakening, really, on all sides.

When given a chance to respond, Homan started by saying, “I forgot more about this issue than she’ll ever know. I mean, for God’s sake, I’ve been doing this for 34 years.”

The incoming border czar affirmed Crockett’s statement that “there has been a rude awakening” and indicated that the “rude awakening was in November at the election” and that “American people are sick of an open border” and “crime in this country.”

I mean, How many young women have to be raped and murdered and burned alive? How many MS-13 and Tren de Aragua had to be in our major cities, committing crimes against US citizens? How many angel moms and dads do we have to have in this country that lost their children at the hands of someone that wasn’t supposed to be here, and they buried their children?

Later in his comments, Homan said he does not know who Crockett is, but “Apparently, she’s not real smart.”

He added: “Look, I made this clear. I don’t care what they say about Tom Homan because I’ve done this job for a long time.”

Last week, Homan announced that Trump’s plan for mass deportations would start “on day one” during an appearance on CNN. He said, “ICE officers across the country will be out on the streets” to focus primarily on threats to public safety and national security.

Crockett is not the first Democrat to butt heads with Homan. The incoming border czar has clashed with Democratic mayors of sanctuary cities who declared they would not cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to apprehending illegal immigrants.

During a Fox News appearance, Homan told Democratic mayors that “There will be consequences” for harboring illegals.

Homan also slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over a tone-deaf post on X after an illegal immigrant allegedly murdered a subway passenger by setting her on fire. Hours after the footage of the encounter went viral, she wrote a post touting her administration’s efforts to keep subways safe by deploying members of the National Guard.

Homan noted that “An illegal alien killing an American citizen [is] almost a daily occurrence now.”

She sent them to Buffalo, Syracuse. Murders occurred…She has a green light law. ICE and CBP can’t even work with local law enforcement. Local law enforcement can’t even share DMV data with these people. So, Governor Hochul, shame on you. There’s nothing you can say that’s going to make this right in New York.

Of course, Crockett’s comments were absolutely ridiculous and laden with emotional appeals. However, it is abundantly clear Democrats have no idea how to handle immigration, as evidenced by the fact that they did nothing to fix the problem at the southern border even when they had control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.