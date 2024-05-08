Lloyd Austin Confirms Delay in Aid to Israel: 'We’ve Paused One Shipment of High-Payload Munitions'

Earlier this week, reports came out that the Biden administration halted aid to Israel, all while President Joe Biden and others claim the United States is still standing by our ally in the Middle East. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby refused to speak to those reports when asked several times during press briefings from Monday and Tuesday. However, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed during a Wednesday hearing from the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense that the administration has indeed "paused one shipment of high-payload munitions." The pause was due to Israel's operation in Rafah, which Austin spoke further to.

During the hearing, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) aptly pointed out how such a halt of ammunition comes as the administration claims they have "a goal to reach a ceasefire agreement." Thus, Moran wondered, "does this not send the wrong message to our ally Israel, and embolden Iran and Iranian-backed groups," adding "we should not be signaling to Iran's enemies that our support is conditional."

When asked about concerns that the aid, the secretary stuck to the typical line from the Biden administration that's getting less and less believable. "First of all, our commitment to Israel's security is ironclad, as you've seen from the very beginning," he claimed, also touting the supplemental.

It wasn't until after he had spent significant time touting the Biden administration's supposed commitment to "continu[ing] to do what is necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself," that Austin acknowledged "but that said, we are currently reviewing some near-term security assistance, shipments in the context of unfolding events in Rafah."

When Moran sought to confirm by asking "you agree with and were consulted with the pause," Austin confirmed "we did pause, as we re-evaluated some of the security assistance that we're providing." The hearing was temporarily disrupted by pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers from CODEPINK shouting "Free Palestine!"

When he spoke again, Austin continued to defend the move by bringing up Rafah, noting "we've been very clear... that Israel shouldn't launch a major attack into Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians that are in that battle space." However, as an Axios report from Monday night, which cited "two sources with direct knowledge," pointed out, Israel will be facilitating aid and had also called for civilians to evacuate, though these civlians don't want to do so.

"We paused one shipment of high-payload munitions. I think we've also been very clear about the steps that we'd like Israel take to account for to take care of those civilians before major combat takes place," Austin said, adding "we'd certainly would like to see no major combat take place in Rafah, but certainly our focus is on making sure that we protect the civilians," which is wishful thinking at best.

The secretary also offered "we've not made a final determination on how to proceed with that shipment," which doesn't leave us with much confidence. As his final point, Austin again claimed the United States supports Israel's right to defend itself.

In response to my question, Sec. Austin confirms a pause in munition shipments to Israel.



Congress overwhelming agreed to send emergency aid to Israel. Should Congress be concerned that this aid is now being withheld from Israel? pic.twitter.com/tGFueCvp1W — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) May 8, 2024

In a statement about Austin's confirmation, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said that "Israel is one of our closest and most important allies. We should be consistent in supporting our friend as they fight a war for their very survival. What we are seeing from the Biden Administration is the worst kind of betrayal."

"Saying you support the Jewish people then withholding critical arms and munitions only emboldens the Hamas Terrorists and prolongs the fighting. President Biden needs to stop appeasing the America-hating fringe of the Democrat party for votes in November and release the weapons to Israel," his statement continued, highlighting how it's a political issue for the president as he seeks reelection.

Jean-Pierre and Kirby aren't the only ones who haven't spoken about the pressing matter. Also on Wednesday, Biden was asked "why did you pause the shipments," but refused to answer. He shuffled away, shrugging, with a confused smirk on his face.

REPORTER: "Why did you pause the shipments!? Mr. President, why did you pause the shipments!?"



BIDEN: *shuffles away in confusion* pic.twitter.com/gCguyMw0Jh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

The potential ramifications for Biden are significant. As Bonchie at our sister site of Red State pointed out, "[i]n other words, Biden just committed an impeachable offense," one former and potentially future President Donald Trump was impeached for.

Of course, there's ramifications for Israel as well in this conflict against Hamas following the October 7 attack against our ally. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who along with Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) wrote a letter to Biden on Tuesday looking for answers, shared a post from Axios highlighting how "Israel warns U.S. that weapons pause could sabotage hostage talks." This comes after Biden, including just recently on Tuesday, claims his "administration is working around the clock to free remaining hostages."

Not only is Biden waffling on his support for Israel, he’s hurting our ability to bring our hostages home. https://t.co/qvX3ltbqqP — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) May 8, 2024

As the piece mentioned:

Senior Israeli officials have expressed "deep frustration" with the Biden administration over its decision to pause a weapons shipment to Israel, warning the move could jeopardize hostage negotiations, two sources briefed on the issue told Axios. Why it matters: The unprecedented move by the Biden administration, first reported by Axios on Sunday, was a way for the U.S. to signal its concern over Israel's plans for a possible ground invasion of Rafah, U.S. officials said. "We're going to continue to do what's necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself. But that said, we are currently reviewing some near-term security assistance shipments in the context of unfolding events in Rafah," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified in a Senate hearing Wednesday.

The pause has increased tensions between the Biden administration and the Netanyahu government, which have been steadily growing in recent months amid domestic and global fallout from the war in Gaza.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) also sent a letter to Biden on Monday. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also sent a letter on Wednesday.

The increasingly anti-Israel Biden administration has been endangering Israel in the conflict already, as Matt also covered, given that officials knew about Hamas' so-called agreement but didn't brief Israel.