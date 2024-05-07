Too Late: Biden Finally Takes a Stronger Stance Against Antisemitism

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave remarks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Annual Days of Remembrance Ceremony. Throughout those remarks, he called out the the scourge that is antisemitism, including and especially after the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas terrorists perpetrated against Israel. Biden didn't even go for an equivocal tone by bringing up Islamophobia, as he and others in his camp have done before.

As strong as the president's remarks were, that's what also made them problematic in a way. Early on he mentioned:

That hatred was brought to life on October 7th in 2023. On a sacred Jewish holiday, the terrorist group Hamas unleashed the deadliest day of the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Driven by ancient desire to wipeout the Jewish people off the face of the Earth, over 1,200 innocent people — babies, parents, grandparents — slaughtered in their kibbutz, massacred at a musical festival, brutally raped, mutilated, and sexually assaulted. Thousands more carrying wounds, bullets, and shrapnel from the memory of that terrible day they endured. Hundreds taken hostage, including survivors of the Shoah. Now, here we are, not 75 years later but just seven and a half months later, and people are already forgetting. They’re already forgetting that Hamas unleased [sic] this terror, that it was Hamas that brutalized Israelis, that it was Hamas who took and continues to hold hostages. I have not forgotten, nor have you, and we will not forget. And as Jews around the world still cope with the atrocities and trauma of that day and its aftermath, we’ve seen a ferocious surge of antisemitism in America and around the world: vicious propaganda on social media, Jews forced to keep their — hide their kippahs under baseball hats, tuck their Jewish stars into their shirts. On college campuses, Jewish students blocked, harassed, attacked while walking to class. Antisemitism — antisemitic posters, slogans calling for the annihilation of Israel, the world’s only Jewish State. Too many people denying, downplaying, rationalizing, ignoring the horrors of the Holocaust and October 7th, including Hamas’s appalling use of sexual violence to torture and terrorize Jews. It’s absolutely despicable, and it must stop.

First of all, where was such a strong condemnation sooner? He claims he has "not forgotten," and also that "we will not forget." Those reassurances should and could have come sooner. It's not just the attack on October 7, but also the pro-Hamas protests taking place on college campuses across the country. Biden gave remarks last Thursday when he called out those protests. Not only were such remarks delayed, but he's also gone for a "both sides" angle previously and will likely do so again.

Later in his speech, he also raised issues he should have brought up far sooner, specifically about campus protests where terrorist sympathizers have taken over, including at George Washington University, in Biden's own backyard:

So, in moments like this, we have to put these principles that we’re talking about into action. I understand people have strong beliefs and deep convictions about the world. In America, we respect and protect the fundamental right to free speech, to debate and disagree, to protest peacefully and make our voices heard. I understand. That’s America. But there is no place on any campus in America — any place in America — for antisemitism or hate speech or threats of violence of any kind — (applause) — whether against Jews or anyone else. Violent attacks, destroying property is not peaceful protest. It’s against the law. And we are not a lawless country. We’re a civil society. We uphold the rule of law. And no one should have to hide or be brave just to be themselves. (Applause.)

Even more recently, with potentially strong consequences for the president, is how his remarks come after he's withheld ammunition from Israel. As Townhall has been covering, Republican senators are reaching out to demand answers from Biden on the issue.

Several times during Tuesday's White House press briefings, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to speak to questions about arms sales, just as she and White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby did during Monday's press briefing. Yet somehow still claimed that support for Israel from the United States is "ironclad."

Right after the excerpt above, Biden segued into making reference to Israel as well, including how he and his administration often "disagree" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, although he didn't mention Netanyahu by name:

To the Jewish community, I want you to know I see your fear, your hurt, and your pain. Let me reassure you, as your President, you are not alone. You belong. You always have, and you always will. And my commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad, even when we disagree. (Applause.) My administration is working around the clock to free remaining hostages, just as we have freed hostages already, and we will not rest until we bring them all home. (Applause.)

The remarks were not the only way in which the Biden administration has commemorated Holocaust Remembrance Day. As Spencer covered on Monday, the president posted about it from his official X account on Sunday.

That being said, there was no statement posted to the White House on Sunday. It didn't come until Monday, and was from Vice President Kamala Harris. Although it was shared to the vice president's official account, and reposted by her political one, it did not appear to be shared by other accounts from those with the White House. Not even Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish and who was referenced in Harris' statement on Monday and Biden's remarks on Tuesday, did not share the statement, though he made another post about Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday from his official account.

Speaking of Emhoff, his daughter, Ella Emhoff, has been speaking up in favor of Gaza and even raising money for the terrorist-infested UNRWA of the anti-Israel United Nations. She removed her donation link after the New York Post caught wind, though.

This Holocaust Remembrance Day, we mourn the six million Jews who were killed by the Nazis during one of the darkest chapters in human history.



And we recommit to heeding the lessons of the Shoah and realizing the responsibility of “Never Again.” — President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2024

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we honor the memory of six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis in one of the worst atrocities in human history.



This pain, suffering, and evil must always be remembered and taught to ensure "Never Again." pic.twitter.com/HpRLXiIYVB — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 6, 2024

