If Trump Wins, This Is the Man Working to Cleanup DOJ

We're just five days away from Election Day and should former President Donald Trump secure a victory, the Department of Justice is getting a clean out.

The man working on the job, and would reportedly continue through the transition, is Mark Paoletta. Paoletta worked for Trump during his first term, isn't a fan of former Chief of Staff John Kelly and is being attacked by the leftist media for his friendship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Advertisement

"Mark Paoletta, a well-connected conservative lawyer and close friend of Justice Clarence Thomas, is helping Donald Trump’s transition team craft the policy playbook for the Justice Department if Trump returns to power, according to two people familiar with the work," POLITICO reports. "The two people, granted anonymity to speak about the non-public transition work, did not share specifics on Paoletta’s remit beyond the fact that he is helping plan Justice Department policy."

In other words, he sounds like an excellent choice to lead Trump's transformation of DOJ away from political weaponization and into a fresh start for a second Trump term.

This is the dumbest story ever. Ooh, @MarkPaoletta is a friend of Clarence Thomas! Since when is being friends with a Supreme Court justice a conflict? Do you think any liberal lawyers in the Biden admin are friends with liberal justices? Give me a break. https://t.co/88aXCUJotF — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) October 30, 2024

Paoletta has been a staunch and unwavering defender of Justice Thomas and the broader institution of the Supreme Court as Democrats have ramped up their attacks -- making bogus claims over the years about "conflicts," the need for "ethics reform," more nonsense.