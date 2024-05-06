Biden Says 'Never Again' While Withholding Military Aid to Israel

President Joe Biden is not known to be self-aware. Still, he might have found a new low Sunday night when his official account posted a statement about Holocaust remembrance hours after it was reported that his administration was withholding military aid to Israel as it fights for survival against Iran-backed terrorists who'd like to finish the job Hitler started.

Axios scooped the story on Sunday that, for "the first time since the Oct. 7 attack that the U.S. has stopped a weapons shipment intended for the Israeli military," a development that "raised serious concerns inside the Israeli government and sent officials scrambling to understand why the shipment was held."

U.S. put a hold on an ammunition shipment to Israel



This is indefensible. https://t.co/EponicJYCq — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) May 5, 2024

It is unconscionable for Biden to withhold aid to Israel, especially aid that was approved for the Jewish state by Congress. Israel is, as it often is, in a fight for its survival against Iran and that genocidal regime's barbaric terrorist proxies. The same proxies who, on October 7, murdered more Jews than on any single day since the Holocaust.

Then, hours after the news broke of Biden's obstruction of military aid to Israel, here's what "POTUS" (read: one of the president's many handlers) posted on X:

This Holocaust Remembrance Day, we mourn the six million Jews who were killed by the Nazis during one of the darkest chapters in human history.



And we recommit to heeding the lessons of the Shoah and realizing the responsibility of “Never Again.” — President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2024

If telling Israel they don't get aid from the U.S. unless they allow Hamas to live another day is what "realizing the responsibility of 'Never Again,'" is to the Biden administration, well, there aren't words.

"Never Again," to Biden means using Israel's plight to get his Ukraine aid bill passed by Congress — seemingly with no intention of actually following through on his past statements in support of such provisions.

What's more, it was almost universally declared by the mainstream media and Democrats that then-President Trump had broken the law by stalling aid to Ukraine in a situation that landed him his first impeachment at the end of 2019.

I was assured that a president stopping aid that was otherwise appropriated by Congress is an impeachable offense.



What changed? https://t.co/KZoae8MCkY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 5, 2024

Biden's botched response to vile antisemitic, anti-Israel, and pro-terrorist displays across the country has been bad enough. Pair that with active efforts to withhold congressionally allocated military aid to Israel and some poorly crafted statements from Biden's social media interns and you get an utter disaster. Worst of all: Biden's unjustifiable actions are only a bid to lock up support from the likes of Rashida Tlaib and her ilk in the hope of clinging on to power.

It's another anecdote in Biden's long, sad history of putting partisan electoral politics above commitments to allies or doing what's right. Since Biden needs Democrat voters to turn out in November, who cares if American and Israeli hostages languish in Hamas captivity.