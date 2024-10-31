Trump Campaign Releases New Memo on the State of the Race

The Trump campaign issued a memo Thursday afternoon about the state of the presidential race just five days from Election Day. The title: "President Trump is on the Verge."

Citing the RealClearPolitics average, showing former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the place it matters most and in a better position compared to the 2020 race, the campaign is confident but notes there is still work to do.

"President Trump’s position nationally and in every single Battleground State is SIGNIFICANTLY better today than it was 4 years ago. In fact, President Trump holds the lead in 5 of the 7 Battleground States that account for over 270 Electoral Votes," Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio states in the memo. "I point this out NOT to stoke overconfidence or complacency, but to illustrate just how close this election is and that victory is within our reach. But the fact remains that we still have a great deal of work to do. While the analysis of early and absentee vote returns in each state are promising, we know that the bulk of President Trump voters will vote on Election Day. So, our continued efforts to turnout our voters are crucial."

The campaign stressed their closing argument against Harris is landing with voters and that they plan to remain focused.

"As Harris and her campaign struggle to find a closing argument that addresses voters’ worries about inflation, their jobs, taxes, illegal immigration, crime and an unstable world, our closing argument of “Kamala broke it, President Trump will fix it” puts Harris’ failures on each of those issues in stark contrast to President Trump’s successes – and voters are responding positively," Fabrizio argues. "Over the next 5 days there will be a continual barrage of public polling and analysis – some positive and some negative. It is crucial we do not get distracted by the media noise and remain focused on our closing message, persuading the few remaining undecided voters and turning out our base."

Meanwhile, polling continues to trend in Trump's direction.