Pollster Says This One Thing Just Sank Kamala's Chances

President Joe Biden blew it again for the Democrats—and this time, it may officially cost them the election. Left-wing political pollster Frank Luntz warns that President Joe Biden's move just sank Vice President Kamala Harris’s already small chances of securing the 2024 election.

After Biden called former President Donald Trump “garbage,” nationwide outrage pursued, causing even Harris to distance herself from her boss’s unprecedented comment.

Luntz predicted that Biden’s “garbage” remark could have a “huge” impact and the final “turning point” needed for Trump to secure the election.

He called it “inappropriate” for the President of the United States to make such an offensive comment about a presidential candidate.

“It’s going to be huge because this is not some comedian saying something stupid and offensive at a rally where he should have been just basically disinvited,” Luntz said. “This is the president of the United States endorsing his vice president, saying something — and I know that there’s different interpretations about what he said — it’s still inappropriate. He still shouldn’t be doing it.”

Luntz’s comments come after a Gallup poll found a significant shift in Trump’s direction. The survey found that 50 percent of Americans view the 45th president more favorably than 48 percent do not. On the contrary, only 30 percent of respondents indicated a favorable opinion of Harris, while 34 percent had a highly negative view of the vice president.

And those polling results were before the “garbage” comments, which Luntz predicted would “drive Trump turnout.”

“I’ve watched Trump already seize this. The ‘basket of deplorables’ was significant, was meaningful in 2016,” he continued. “And he’s doing it already. I can see — I’m sure there’s going to be ads on as soon as tonight about this. This may be a turning point for those final three percent — and that’s all it is — who still need to be persuaded.”

Although many people “don’t like” Trump, his chances far outweigh Harris because they don’t know where she stands since she “hasn’t been clear on some of the key issues.”

He recently spoke to a group of 15 men who'd previously voted Democrat— most of them voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020— but are now backing Trump in 2024.

“The Democratic Party has lied to us,” a California man said. “They said on and on, ‘Biden is fine,’ and then all of a sudden he’s not, and when it’s too late, they just appointed Kamala. They didn’t do the process. She didn’t have to battle anyone in her own party for her position.”

Why is the gender gap so big in this election?



I spoke with 15 men who'd previously voted for Democrats (most of them voted for Hillary in 2016 and Biden in 2020) but are now backing Trump in 2024.



You can watch the full episode at @StraightArrow__ now: https://t.co/cWriLQvU5M pic.twitter.com/lF6BdqV14D — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 30, 2024

Another pointed out that the Democratic Party is guilty of everything they are blaming Republicans for.

Another former Democrat criticized the left for demonizing anyone who has a different point of view than what their agenda pushes. Someone else slammed the Democratic Party for being dishonest and refusing to answer to the American people.