Senators Demand Answers About Biden's Illegal Ammunition Delay to Israel

During Monday's White House press briefing, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby refused to confirm or deny efforts by the Biden administration to stop ammunition shipments to Israel as they battle Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Q: "Did the United States put a pause on arms shipments to Israel? Is that reporting correct?"



KIRBY: "I'm not gonna confirm that reporting." pic.twitter.com/CEc8ngYTZg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 6, 2024

Now, Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Ted Budd are demanding answers and details about the delay of congressionally approved ammunition to the longtime ally.

“We are shocked that your administration has reportedly decided to withhold critical ammunition to Israel. You promised your commitment to Israel was ironclad. Pausing much-needed military support to our closest Middle Eastern ally signals otherwise. We are deeply concerned that your administration failed to notify Congress about this decision," Ernst and Budd, who just returned from Israel, wrote in a letter to Biden Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned that your administration failed to notify Congress about this decision. Just one month ago, Congress passed a national security supplemental to provide military assistance to Israel. In October 2023, you said that the funding package was imperative to 'provide the necessary security assistance to Israel [and] support Israeli efforts to secure the release of the hostages,'" they continued. "On April 24, you signed the national security supplemental into law and promised that you 'will always make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Iran and terrorists it supports.' If these reports are true, then you have once again broken your promise to an American ally."

"We must give Israel the arms it needs to fight the Hamas terrorists that continue to hold Americans hostage. We call on your administration to immediately restart the weapons shipments to Israel today as it continues to fight Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed threats," they concluded.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is also blasting the move.