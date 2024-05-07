The Pro-Terrorism Freaks Just Defaced a U.S. War Memorial
About That Ceasefire 'Agreement' Hamas Accepted...
Pro-Hamas Thugs Tried to Storm the Met Gala
TikTok Admits It's a CCP Asset in Lawsuit Against U.S. Government
The Biden Admin Bows Down to China. Again.
Macklemore in His New Song Praising Pro-Hamas Students: 'F**k No, I'm Not Voting'...
Beyond Parody: Here Are the Insane New Demands of Chicago's Teachers Union
One School Does Away With 'Diversity Statements' From Prospective Faculty
Fani Willis: This Investigation Is 'Messing Up My Business'
Do Abortion Bans Influence Where Young People Choose to Live? A New Poll...
New Data Should Have Team Biden Sweating
Here’s How Harvard University Will Respond to Pro-Hamas Student Protesters
Another Female Athlete Just Boycotted a Competition Against a ‘Trans Woman’
These Democrats Refused to Stand by Israel in Face of Antisemitic College Protests
Tipsheet

Senators Demand Answers About Biden's Illegal Ammunition Delay to Israel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 07, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

During Monday's White House press briefing, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby refused to confirm or deny efforts by the Biden administration to stop ammunition shipments to Israel as they battle Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

Advertisement

Now, Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Ted Budd are demanding answers and details about the delay of congressionally approved ammunition to the longtime ally. 

“We are shocked that your administration has reportedly decided to withhold critical ammunition to Israel. You promised your commitment to Israel was ironclad. Pausing much-needed military support to our closest Middle Eastern ally signals otherwise. We are deeply concerned that your administration failed to notify Congress about this decision," Ernst and Budd, who just returned from Israel, wrote in a letter to Biden Tuesday. 

"We are deeply concerned that your administration failed to notify Congress about this decision. Just one month ago, Congress passed a national security supplemental to provide military assistance to Israel. In October 2023, you said that the funding package was imperative to 'provide the necessary security assistance to Israel [and] support Israeli efforts to secure the release of the hostages,'" they continued. "On April 24, you signed the national security supplemental into law and promised that you 'will always make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Iran and terrorists it supports.' If these reports are true, then you have once again broken your promise to an American ally." 

Recommended

New Data Should Have Team Biden Sweating Guy Benson
Advertisement

"We must give Israel the arms it needs to fight the Hamas terrorists that continue to hold Americans hostage. We call on your administration to immediately restart the weapons shipments to Israel today as it continues to fight Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed threats," they concluded. 

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is also blasting the move. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Data Should Have Team Biden Sweating Guy Benson
Beyond Parody: Here Are the Insane New Demands of Chicago's Teachers Union Guy Benson
Fani Willis: This Investigation Is 'Messing Up My Business' Mia Cathell
Sick Jews Dennis Prager
About That Ceasefire 'Agreement' Hamas Accepted... Katie Pavlich
A Quick, Telling Little Internet Search Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Data Should Have Team Biden Sweating Guy Benson
Advertisement