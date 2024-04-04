Poll Shows Squad Member at Risk of Losing Upcoming Primary

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is having another bad week. The Squad member is the latest to be losing in the polls to his primary challenger, Westchester County Executive George Latimer. The New York Post on Wednesday obtained a poll from Mark Mellman for the pro-Latimer Democratic Majority for Israel, which shows Latimer leading with 52 percent to Bowman's 35 percent among Democratic primary voters. Among those who voted in at least three of the last four primaries, Latimer's lead increases to 56 percent. His lead increases even further among those Democratic voters who say they know both candidates--which is 76 percent--for a lead of 60 percent, while Bowman dips down to 34 percent.

The numbers are even worse for Bowman when it comes to the candidates' favorable ratings. Latimer, who the report mentions "has held various offices in Westchester since the late 1980s," is viewed positively by 68 percent of respondents while just 18 percent view him negatively.

In stark contrast, Bowman is viewed positively by just 36 percent of respondents, while 55 percent view him negatively. "Latimer does 32 points better on the positive side, while Bowman’s negatives are a massive 37 points higher than Latimer’s," Mellman is quoted as saying. "Very few unindicted elected officials receive such strongly negative ratings from their co-partisans."

The poll asked about respondents' views of the Israel-Hamas war and President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict as well. "The poll also finds that more than six in 10 Democratic primary voters in the 16th District want the US to support Israel in the ongoing Middle East war, while a majority (59%) approve of President Biden’s handling of the crisis," the report mentioned.

Bowman has been in the news considerably for his anti-Israeli remarks. Recently, as Guy and I covered, comments from mid November surfaced of him denouncing harrowing tales of what Hamas terrorists did to Israeli civilians as "propaganda" being spread when it comes to the heinous acts of murder, rape, and torture that Hamas carried out. "There’s still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women, but they still keep using that lie," the congressman claimed.

While Bowman's office did later provide a statement to POLITICO--notably after the congressman himself refused to discuss the matter on the record at the moment he was approached by the outlet--his comments nevertheless have had international consequences and are being used as propaganda in Turkey.

Not long before such comments surfaced, Stop Antisemitism, which has also been promoting Latimer's candidacy, named him their "Antisemite of the Week."

More recently, Bowman made headlines for referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "this maniac." He also referenced Senate Majority Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) speech last month calling for new elections to oust Netanyahu. "I’m 100% with Senator Schumer. He needs to be removed. He is a blockade to a pathway to peace. And we need a ceasefire right now. That’s what we should be focused on humanitarian aid, not weapons," he told MSNBC's Alex Witt late last month.

The Squad member's controversies aren't merely limited to Israel, though. Late last September, as the House was voting to prevent a government shutdown, Bowman pulled the fire alarm and went out an emergency exit, knocking down warning signs to do so, even when there was no fire. He was charged with a misdemeanor, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine, but a deal was struck.

As a result, Bowman was censured last December in a bipartisan vote of 214-191.

Like other Squad members, Bowman came into office by beating a Democratic incumbent in the primary. In the June 2020 primary, Bowman beat then incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel by close to 15 points. He faces Latimer on the June 25 primary this year.

Other Squad members are also facing primary challengers, and similarly look to be at risk of losing their seats. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) is also behind in the polls against her primary challenger, DA Wesley Bell. Other members facing primary challengers include Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Summer Lee (D-PA), with Lee's anti-Israel sentiments also potentially affecting the U.S. Senate race for Pennsylvania between vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey Jr. and Republican Dave McCormick.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Democratic Majority for Israel also announced that they were endorsing Latimer and Bell, among other candidates.

