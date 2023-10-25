Rep. Jamaal Bowman Being Charged With Violation of DC Code for Pulling Fire Alarm

This post has been updated to include posts about statements from Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) about the breaking news and how House Republicans plan to further respond.



Advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon it was announced that the Capitol Police had finished their investigation into Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulling the fire alarm late last month during as the House was voting to avert a government shutdown. The police referred it to prosecutors "for their consideration," and DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb is now charging him with a violation of the DC code, for which he must report to Capitol Police Headquarters by October 26. This gives him one day's notice to appear.

As Townhall reported at the time, the Squad member pulled the alarm on September 30, as the House was voting on a short-term funding bill. Democrats had been complaining about the need for more time to read the bill.

Footage of what appeared to be Bowman pulling the alarm was quickly circulated as the news broke, as did information that Bowman would have had to bypass multiple signs clearly indicating the door he was trying to go through was an emergency exit only. The congressman had claimed that he thought pulling the alarm would open the door and that he was trying to make an urgent vote.

The DC Code § 22–1319 on "False alarms and false reports; hoax weapons" reads in part:

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to willfully or knowingly give a false alarm of fire within the District of Columbia, and any person or persons violating the provisions of this subsection shall, upon conviction, be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and be punished by a fine not more than the amount set forth in § 22-3571.01 or by imprisonment for not more than 6 months, or by both such fine and imprisonment. Prosecutions for violation of the provisions of this subsection shall be on information filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.

In sharing reporting from POLITICO, Kyle Cheney pointed out it's "[u]nclear if the incident is also being reviewed by federal prosecutors."

Even if Bowman is cleared by prosecutors, House Republicans have looked to hold Bowman accountable, from resolutions to censure and expel the member, to calls for the House Ethics Committee to review the matter.

In light of the latest news on Wednesday, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) will be introducing her resolution to censure Bowman.

NEW: Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) is introducing her Bowman censure today, her spox tells me



This comes after the latest Bowman developments of DC AG charging him over the fire alarm pulling. https://t.co/El6mzuegQK pic.twitter.com/ultGvTVtt4 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 25, 2023

Meanwhile, fellow Democrats, including Rep. Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), another member of the Squad, had defended Bowman, also deflecting to complain about Republicans for daring to file a motion to expel Bowman. "And they are protecting someone who has lied to the American people, lied to the United States House of Representatives, lied to congressional investigators, but they’re filing a motion to expel a member who in a moment of panic was trying to escape a vestibule? Give me a break," she complained not long after to CNN's Jake Tapper.

Such a response from AOC followed a set of talking points Bowman had sent around. Bowman's own response made use of those talking points in a way, but referencing how Republicans and "their mess." When it comes to the punishment, the congressman shared he will be paying the fine and looks forward to the charges ultimately being dropped.

Advertisement

2) Bowman: ..and grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel’s office agreed I did not obstruct nor intend to obstruct any House vote or proceedings. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 25, 2023

3) I am responsible for activating a fire alarm, I will be paying the fine issued, and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped. I think we all know that Republicans will attempt to use this to distract everyone from their mess — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 25, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also provided a non-answer of sorts at the time.



