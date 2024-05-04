Frat Boys Launch Their Own Intifada Against Pro-Hamas Radicals on Their Campuses
Tipsheet

Watch Don Lemon Shut Down WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Over This Take About Gaza and Gay Rights

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 04, 2024 7:00 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Bill Maher has been one of the more vocal liberals who have pushed back against his side. You can add another name: Don Lemon. The former CNN host isn’t being red-pilled. He’s still not conservative, but he also appears to be someone who isn’t going to let nonsense slide. It’s like how Maher doesn’t allow the silliness from the woke Left to go unchallenged on his show. 

Lemon wasn’t going to let Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz get away with this hot take about gay rights and Gaza. The question was about the ongoing protests nationwide on college campuses about the war in Gaza, where Lemon aptly noted that most, if not all, of the people protesting would be murdered by Hamas. 

Taylor, how do you reconcile the way marginalized groups fighting for what's happening in Gaza, yet in Gaza, they would not have any freedom,” asked Lemon. 

"They don't have any freedoms in Texas and Florida,” replied Lorenz, which was something Lemon wasn’t going to tolerate. 

"Taylor I'm a member of the LGBTQ community, if I go to Texas, they're not going to throw me off a roof."

 Bravo, Mr. Lemon. It doesn’t absolve you for your unhinged anti-Trump takes on CNN, but I’ll give credit where it’s due, which was well earned. 

The point is that even ardent liberals like Lemon are looking more right-of-center because their side has gone insane. It’s not far leftism—it’s more than that now with some of the positions these clowns take. To say Texas and Florida don’t have any freedom is just ridiculous. The sad part is that if Lorenz had said this on MSNBC or CNN, no one would’ve challenged her.

 

