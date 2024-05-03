Where the Hell Is Merrick Garland?
LSU Fraternities Had Enough of the Pro-Hamas Clowns Invading Their Campus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 03, 2024
Louisiana State University is the home of patriots. I know that might rub some people the wrong way, given the rivalries down there, but the pro-Hamas circus is getting on everyone’s nerves. This country is pro-Israel. Most Americans who aren’t Gen Z woke zombies are proud to be American. As the far left has seized campus land to establish what are arguably terror camps that are used to spout pro-Hamas propaganda, it’s threatened graduation ceremonies and daily life. They’re also not peaceful anymore; Columbia University students overran Hamilton Hall and took custodial staff hostage. 

People have had enough, and at LSU, it was the fraternities who fully mobilized against the pro-terrorist sects on their campus, drowning out their terrorist chants. Though, like at the University of Alabama, both sides agreed that Joe Biden should go “f**k” himself:

“Zero SEC championships;” that's hilarious. These pro-Hamas supporters had no idea how to respond to these guys. It's terrific to watch.

It also shows that perhaps a good chunk of these students aren’t political junkies but can’t stand the anti-American and antisemitic shenanigans that are overtaking not just LSU but other colleges nationwide. It was a nice refresher that these people are in the minority and the IDF is going to wipe out Hamas in the coming days.

