Frat Boys Launch Their Own Intifada Against Pro-Hamas Radicals on Their Campuses

I hope more expressions of patriotism and pro-Israel support are seen across college campuses. There is a pushback occurring from people who have had it with the illegal pro-Hamas encampments that have spread like a brushfire among higher education institutions. Remember when we said that the Left will make you care and that no one will be allowed to remain neutral? Well, those who aren’t necessarily political are doing that now, and they’re explicitly against the pro-Hamas clown show they’re seeing daily. It’s disrupted campus life for the sake of appeasing antisemites who are no better than Nazis—they’re just wearing different outfits.

Advertisement

At Louisiana State University, fraternities outright neutralized the pro-Hamas crowd who had no idea how to counter their counter-protest.

All they had to do was not mess with our flag 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LabTeVHLIi — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) May 3, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: LSU frat boys are establishing dominance over the leftist/Palestine protestors! THE FUTURE OF AMERICA RIGHT HERE! Frat boy summer 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HjxabQEHUC — The Typical Liberal #1 In Exposing Liberal Lies (@the_typical_lib) May 3, 2024

LSU frat boys just hijacked a pro-Palestine protest and drowned it out with USA, USA chants. The trend is spreading.

pic.twitter.com/Wtj4vhs07l — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 3, 2024

A group of patriots draped a huge American flag from the rooftop overlooking George Washington University’s pro-Hamas camp.

🚨#BREAKING: Three Men have Unfurl A Massive American Flag After Pro-Palestine Protesters Replace it with Palestinian Flag at George Washington University yesterday

⁰📌#Washington l #DC



Moments ago, watch as three men atop the roof of George Washington University in… pic.twitter.com/H8IRc5uHxz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 3, 2024

The same expression of pro-Americanism was also displayed at the University of Chicago.

NEW: Counter protesters are blasting 'Born in the USA' while waving their USA flags at the University of Chicago.



The Chads are taking over the country 🇺🇸



Tensions grew on Friday as a group of frat bros marched on the university with USA flags, chanting "USA, USA, USA" at… pic.twitter.com/Q1Rzc5k5Jf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2024

The people have spoken Hamas clowns, and they’re not with you. The irony is Hamas and the Palestinian people aren’t with these dumb college kids either, most of whom would be tossed off rooftops in Gaza for either being gay or for just being women.

The correct way to deal with Anti-American pro-t*rr*rist protesters 🇺🇸🔥



This reportedly happened at University of Mississippi pic.twitter.com/SXeCcePu5a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 2, 2024

LAST NOTE: I do find it hilarious that where the two sides do find common ground is the mutual hatred of Joe Biden. It happened at the University of Alabama. It also happened at LSU. What binds these two opposite sides together is the chant "f**k, Joe Biden."

Advertisement

You have to be a special sucky president when the patriots and the terrorists hate you.