Tipsheet

Frat Boys Launch Their Own Intifada Against Pro-Hamas Radicals on Their Campuses

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 04, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

I hope more expressions of patriotism and pro-Israel support are seen across college campuses. There is a pushback occurring from people who have had it with the illegal pro-Hamas encampments that have spread like a brushfire among higher education institutions. Remember when we said that the Left will make you care and that no one will be allowed to remain neutral? Well, those who aren’t necessarily political are doing that now, and they’re explicitly against the pro-Hamas clown show they’re seeing daily. It’s disrupted campus life for the sake of appeasing antisemites who are no better than Nazis—they’re just wearing different outfits. 

At Louisiana State University, fraternities outright neutralized the pro-Hamas crowd who had no idea how to counter their counter-protest. 

A group of patriots draped a huge American flag from the rooftop overlooking George Washington University’s pro-Hamas camp. 

The same expression of pro-Americanism was also displayed at the University of Chicago.

The people have spoken Hamas clowns, and they’re not with you. The irony is Hamas and the Palestinian people aren’t with these dumb college kids either, most of whom would be tossed off rooftops in Gaza for either being gay or for just being women.

LAST NOTE: I do find it hilarious that where the two sides do find common ground is the mutual hatred of Joe Biden. It happened at the University of Alabama. It also happened at LSU. What binds these two opposite sides together is the chant "f**k, Joe Biden."

You have to be a special sucky president when the patriots and the terrorists hate you. 

Tags: ISRAEL

