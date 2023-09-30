Democrat Accused of Pulling Fire Alarm As Lawmakers Vote On Spending Bill

As the potentiality of a government shutdown looms, Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) is accused of pulling the fire alarm in one of the House of Representatives’ three office buildings as lawmakers vote on a short-term spending bill.

During a chaotic Saturday morning, Bowman allegedly pulled a fire alarm and is now being questioned by Capitol Police's criminal investigation unit.

Committee Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) told Fox News Digital that the incident was captured on camera, suggesting it happened right after House Republicans announced they would rush a stopgap spending bill, or a continuing resolution (CR), to the House floor.

However, Bowman's spokeswoman claims that the congressman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm.

Bowman spokeswoman: Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023

Democrats complained that Republicans were not giving them enough time to read the 70-page-plus bill efficiently.

The same morning, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) brought forth a bill designed to last only 45 days past the end of the fiscal year, which concludes at midnight Sunday, October 1.

The bill is being expedited past normal processes and will need two-thirds of the House to vote for it to pass. This means Democrats will also have to vote in favor of the bill.

The bill comes after House Republicans failed to pass a stopgap funding bill— a continuing resolution (CR)— that included conservative policy items such as border security and spending cuts.

If no deal is made by midnight, thousands of government employees will be furloughed, and "nonessential" federal programs will stop.

McCarthy insisted that his goal is to not let U.S. military service members or Border Patrol agents suffer if the House failed to pass a budget bill to end the Biden Administration's reckless spending.



