Bill Maher Is NOT a Fan of Merrick Garland or Biden's Student Loan Policy, But There's a Catch

Bill Maher has finally seen the inanity of forgiving student loans for kids who hate America, hate Jewish people, and might become the latest recruiting class for radical Islamic terrorists. He’s seen the light. It was always ludicrous that America’s working class, aka most of the country who don’t have higher education degrees, would have to bail out these Gen Z woke losers who think having a degree in gender studies entitles them to a six-figure income. There is one thing the rest of the country has one thing over these clowns when it comes to daily life: you need to work hard in America.

It's astounding that the illegal aliens these far leftists defend with their every breath know they need to hit the ground running, providing for their families, but these kids don’t. That being said, if we get a new president, work ethic or not, these illegal immigrants have to go. On Friday’s episode, the comedian, after seeing the mayhem on our college campuses, was not too pleased to be subsidizing these antisemites—and I would think others feel the same (via Fox News):

NEW: Bill Maher says he is “incensed” that his tax dollars are going towards paying off the student loans of “Jew hating” students.



All this criticism of Biden and he will still vote for him.



“I’m so incensed about some of this stuff, because, when I read about the college… pic.twitter.com/XCKR6bU6RC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2024

"When I read about the college loans… 'Biden administration's student debt cancelation will cost a combined $870 billion to $1.4 trillion. That's a lot of debt forgiveness," Maher said. Maher continued, "Colleges constantly raise tuition, then the kids take out more loans, then the government comes by and pays those loans. Okay, so my tax dollars are supporting this Jew hating? I don't think so." […] "And it hasn't worked," Bloomberg Businessweek correspondent Joshua Green chimed in. "If you look at issues that young people care about, Gaza is like 15th out of 16th. And the only thing that comes in lower than Gaza is student loan forgiveness. So it hasn't worked as a motivator for the youth vote, you know, half of which are out there chanting ‘Genocide Joe.’ So it's backfired not just in terms of public policy, but in terms of the politics, too."

Yet, it couldn’t be all bashing leftist policies. Maher has been on a tear, ripping the woke Left apart. His most vicious was him going after the child predators that stalked Hollywood, Nickelodeon especially, then calling out those who bashed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for making the same claims about Disney, for which he was 100 percent correct. Disney has had dozens of employees busted for child sex crimes. the comedian also said it was inappropriate to discuss gender with young kids, and he won’t be the guy who thinks it’s cool to bring kids to a drag show and have them tip a queen with a sign reading, “It’s not going to lick itself” in the background. In short, this stuff is lunacy. Even the Europeans are starting to clamp down on the trans-genital mutilation stuff. But he can’t risk losing his audience, which is why his New Rules was devoted to bashing Merrick Garland for not being politically biased enough, along with Robert Mueller and James Comey for being equally effete at their jobs in reining in Donald Trump.

Maher even accused Comey of giving the election to Trump over the Hillary email investigation, which was legitimate and a national security matter. The Russian collusion probe was a hoax.

He also tried making the Stormy Daniels case a serious legal matter when most people who have been charged with similar crimes seldom make it to court. They’re settled. And those who get jail time are often sentenced to no more than a month.

Maher also griped about how it’s always a Republican who are picked to be special counsels, insinuating, again, that Robert Hur, the man who investigated Biden’s classified document fiasco, was a partisan operative. That narrative died when Hur testified before Congress about his investigation. Why? He’s credible.

The HBO night host seems frazzled by how slow our system works. Yes, that’s the point, Bill. The wheels of justice spin slowly. Overall, our entire government is supposed to work that way. Safety was the paramount concern of our Founding Fathers when forming this new republic. It was never about creating an efficient government.

So, while Maher was good on one issue, he was terrible on another. No one bats .1000, however. And Maher isn’t a conservative. This honeymoon was bound to end until next week when he’ll once again call out liberals for their woke nonsense.