Tipsheet

Democrats Didn’t Just Denigrate Easter With ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,' but Digs at Israel

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 01, 2024 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Townhall has been covering, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation commemorating March 31 as "Transgender Day of Visibility," which is also when Easter took place this year. He then denied he ever did so, all while the White House and Biden's fellow Democrats lied and gaslit on the issue. Perhaps the worst Easter response came from Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), though, as our sister site of Twitchy highlighted

"On this Easter," Merkley wrote to begin a post from his official account that had virtually nothing to do with the holiday otherwise. Instead, it focused on attacking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war effort. It was another example of yet another Democrat attacking the victim after our ally in the Middle East was attacked by Hamas on October 7. 

In another post in the thread, Merkley went after the United States as well, demanding "we must also recognize that America is complicit in this tragedy by resupplying Israel with bombs and failing to use America’s leverage to increase aid delivered into Gaza."

Biden, as he laid out on the day of his State of the Union address on March 8, has been insistent about providing aid to Gaza civilians, despite how it has been hijacked by Hamas and sold on the black market

The third post in the thread urged "let’s push Team Biden to do better," as an attack on the president from the left, despite how Biden has already been looking to abandon Israel, especially to appease his anti-Israel base ahead of the election. This is especially in recent weeks when it comes to supporting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) speech calling for new elections to oust Netanyahu. 

The "blessed are the peacemakers" line comes from the Beatitudes mentioned in the Sermon on the Mount, included in the Gospel of Matthew. It took place early in his ministry, rather than around Easter. 

Meanwhile, in contrast to a three-post thread going after Israel, Merkley posted one-sentence about Easter.

Another post of his, about the "Transgender Day of Visibility" pushed for the Equality Act, which has raised concerns about religious liberties as well as allowing biological boys and men to participate in girls' and women's sports. 

Even if Merkley were not to choose one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar to go after Israel, and that's a pretty big "if," the contrast between celebrating Easter in a meaningful way and catering to the far-left, is very telling about the state of the Democratic Party's priorities.

