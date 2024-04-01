Democrats Didn’t Just Denigrate Easter With ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,' but Digs at Israel

As Townhall has been covering, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation commemorating March 31 as "Transgender Day of Visibility," which is also when Easter took place this year. He then denied he ever did so, all while the White House and Biden's fellow Democrats lied and gaslit on the issue. Perhaps the worst Easter response came from Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), though, as our sister site of Twitchy highlighted.

"On this Easter," Merkley wrote to begin a post from his official account that had virtually nothing to do with the holiday otherwise. Instead, it focused on attacking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war effort. It was another example of yet another Democrat attacking the victim after our ally in the Middle East was attacked by Hamas on October 7.

On this Easter, let’s ponder Netanyahu’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, which has killed more than 20,000 women and children, and his restriction of humanitarian aid, which has pushed Palestinians to the brink of famine. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 31, 2024

In another post in the thread, Merkley went after the United States as well, demanding "we must also recognize that America is complicit in this tragedy by resupplying Israel with bombs and failing to use America’s leverage to increase aid delivered into Gaza."

Biden, as he laid out on the day of his State of the Union address on March 8, has been insistent about providing aid to Gaza civilians, despite how it has been hijacked by Hamas and sold on the black market.

The third post in the thread urged "let’s push Team Biden to do better," as an attack on the president from the left, despite how Biden has already been looking to abandon Israel, especially to appease his anti-Israel base ahead of the election. This is especially in recent weeks when it comes to supporting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) speech calling for new elections to oust Netanyahu.

The "blessed are the peacemakers" line comes from the Beatitudes mentioned in the Sermon on the Mount, included in the Gospel of Matthew. It took place early in his ministry, rather than around Easter.

Reflecting on the admonition to feed the hungry and assist the stranger, and “blessed are the peacemakers,” let’s push Team Biden to do better. More aid. No bombs. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 31, 2024

Meanwhile, in contrast to a three-post thread going after Israel, Merkley posted one-sentence about Easter.

Another post of his, about the "Transgender Day of Visibility" pushed for the Equality Act, which has raised concerns about religious liberties as well as allowing biological boys and men to participate in girls' and women's sports.

Wishing a joyful and blessed holiday to all those celebrating Easter in Oregon and around the world today! — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 31, 2024

Our communities are at their best when everyone has the safety and freedom to live as their authentic self. As trans and non-binary people face discrimination, violence, and continued attacks from politicians, I’ll keep fighting for federal protections like my Equality Act. #TDOV — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 31, 2024

Even if Merkley were not to choose one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar to go after Israel, and that's a pretty big "if," the contrast between celebrating Easter in a meaningful way and catering to the far-left, is very telling about the state of the Democratic Party's priorities.

Number of times Biden mentioned Jesus in his Easter remarks: Zero. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

I’m thinking this has got to be the strongest contrast between Easter messages versus full throated support for the “Transgender Day of Visibility” from Democrats. Just pathetic. https://t.co/O2Vr4KT2Ae pic.twitter.com/TngjMZUGpV — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) March 31, 2024























