That SOTU Had Some Wild Updates on Israel

While Thursday night's State of the Union received considerable attention when it comes to illegal immigration, another major topic has to do with the Israel-Hamas conflict. Even before President Joe Biden gave his address the war made its mark on his speech.

Advertisement

Hours beforehand, it was revealed that Biden would announce American service members would be involved in supplying humanitarian aid to Gaza. This comes after the Biden administration made an announcement last week about aid. Vice President Kamala Harris' also met with Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz earlier this week, whose visit had been unauthorized.

Then, as the speech loomed closer, it was clear the speech would not start on time. Agitators demanding a ceasefire blocked roads, leading many to wonder if that was a factor.

All eyes were also on Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who has furthered anti-Israeli falsehoods and has been among those in Congress calling for a ceasefire. While Tlaib did not verbally disrupt Biden's speech, as had been deemed at least a possibility, she and other members of the anti-Israeli Squad made their views known in other ways, from sporting the keffiyeh to holding up signs.

Sure enough, Biden made his announcement about the aid to Gaza during his address as he discussed the conflict. He acknowledged that "Israel has a right to go after Hamas" and that Hamas "could end [this conflict] by releasing the hostages, laying down arms, and surrendering those responsible for October 7th." He also pointed out that "Israel has an added burden because Hamas hides and operates among the civilian population like cowards--under hospitals, daycare centers, and all the like."

The president went on to insist that "Israel also has a fundamental responsibility, though, to protect innocent civilians in Gaza. Those were the remarks met with applause. He also later similarly insisted that "Israel must also do its part. Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire," when talking about the aid to Gaza. This was another appaluse line.

Biden went on to use unsourced numbers as well to claim that "more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed," which someone yelled out "says who" in response to.

The president brought up mention of a ceasefire all on his own. "I’ve been working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for six weeks to get all the prisoners released--all the hostages released and to get the hostages home and to ease the intolerable an--humanitarian crisis and build toward an enduring--a more--something more enduring," he said.

This is something we've heard from Biden and administration before, although the president has caused confusion when it comes to his timeline for a ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been among those confused.

Biden then went into more detail about the announcement on aid, with the U.S. military being tasked to "lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters."

Advertisement

As he spoke further about that "temporary pier," Biden also promoted another talking point that is a priority for him and his administration, which would be a two-state solution:

To the leadership of Israel, I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.



As we look to the future, the only real solution to the situation is a two-state solution over time.



And I say this as a lifelong supporter of Israel, my entire career. No one has a stronger record with Israel than I do. I challenge any of you here. I’m the only American president to visit Israel in wartime.



But there is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and democracy. There is no other path that guarantees Pa--hat Palestinians can live in peace with po--with peace and dignity.

Again, it was the directive for Israel that received the applause line. As stunning as it might seem that Biden would brag about visiting a war zone, he and those in his administration have shamelessly gone with such a tactic before, including when it comes to Ukraine. It indicates how oblivious such an administration is when it comes to how multiple international crises starting during Biden's time in office id nothing to brag about.

Biden conveniently left out, though, how the UNRWA has been complicit in supporting such Hamas terrorists. Although the Biden administration in late January announced a temporary pause in funding, it's only for new and additional funding. Further, members of Biden's own party have thrown quite a fit about the terrorist-infiltrated UN entity losing even just a penny of funding.

Advertisement

Fox News' "Hannity" spoke to several Republican members about the speech afterwards, with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) reacting to Biden's comments on Israel.

Speaking about some of Biden's "really bizarre" moments during the speech, Rubio emphasized that "this whole thing about building a port in Gaza is just flat-out strange."

"The idea that you're going to somehow build a port and not have American servicemen in the line of fire, with the Houthis firing rockets over your head, with Hamas just off the coast, all this going on, is absurd. You're putting people in danger," he continued.

Rubio also had his own idea of what Biden means when "he talks about a two-state solution," which is that "it's not Israel and Palestine. The two-state solution that I think he's trying to arrive at with all these crazy ideas is Michigan and Minnesota. Those are the two states that he's most worried about, because he's afraid he's going to lose them."

While many might downplay the effect that "uncommitted" voters have, they could play a very real role in key states like those Rubio mentioned. This is especially the case for what looks to be a close election.

The senator spoke not only about the State of the Union address as it applies to such agitators, but had a warning for the DNC as well. "Tonight, he almost didn't make it. I'm sure one of the reasons why he was late is he had these radical Hamas supporters, many of them key voters in the base of his party, that were blocking them from leaving the White House. They had to deal with those crazies. The images have been on television all afternoon. Just wait till the convention, when those crazies get there," Rubio said.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The excitement didn't stop with Biden's speech, though. He also brought up Israel in the several minutes it took him to leave the chamber.

During a hot mic moment, the president was milling around with Sen. Michael Bennet and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg when he shared that he told Netanyahu "you and I are going to have a come to Jesus meeting," which he then said to those he was speaking to, "don't repeat this."

A handler had to come up to the president and tell him "sir, you're on a hot mic."

BIDEN: "I told him, Bibi — don't repeat this — you and I are going to have a come to Jesus meeting."



HANDLER: Sir, you're on a hot mic pic.twitter.com/slevQZPDap — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024

Many of the headlines surrounding such a moment to point to the rising tensions between Biden and Netanyahu. And yet hust minutes before Biden had his hot mic moment, he had claimed "no one has a stronger record with Israel than I do."

When questioned by reporters on Friday about various parts of his speech and the moments afterwards, Biden complained "you guys eavesdrop on things!" When a reporter asked the president "does that show your level of frustration with [Netanyahu] on humanitarian aide" and "does he need to be doing more," Biden was clear that "yes he does."

Advertisement

Biden has spoken out against Netanyahu in the past, as he's complained the Israeli government "is the most conservative government in Israel's history," and claimed it "doesn't want a two-state solution." Biden has also lashed out about Netanyahu's war effort costing him support, especially from young voters.

Q: “Why does Mr. Netanyahu need a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting?”



BIDEN (confused): “I didn’t say that in the speech.”



Q: “What about after?”



BIDEN: “You guys eavesdropping on things!” pic.twitter.com/804aXMmBmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2024



