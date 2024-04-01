KJP Classifies Backlash Over Biden's Assault on Easter as 'Misinformation'

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre responded to backlash over President Joe Biden's decision to issue a proclamation for "Transgender Visibility Day" on Easter Sunday.

Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans:



I see you.



You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

Arguing March 31 is always transgender visibility day and that the date for Easter changes every year, Jean Pierre claimed lawmakers and reporters were spreading misinformation about the situation. She also touted Biden's celebration of Easter as a Christian.

WH press sec: The claim that Biden declared Easter Sunday as "Transgender Day of Visibility" is "misinformation." pic.twitter.com/peQoAHteyT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 1, 2024

President Biden has discretion to issue or not issue recurring proclamations, especially when the context or timing is inappropriate -- a fact his press secretary failed to mention.

Interestingly the White House did not send the proclamation out on their Spanish language social channels. Biden is losing significant portions of the Hispanic vote, which is overwhelmingly religious and traditional.

Critics Notice What Was Missing From the White House's Spanish-Language Social Media Account on Easter

https://t.co/hrE8SowSga — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2024

EXPOSED: The White House is deliberately pushing differing messages to its different language-speaking audiences.



On the main English account, today they celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility.



On the Spanish-language account, zero references to Trans Day Of Visibility.… pic.twitter.com/feeG1DqjEa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024



