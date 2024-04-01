Washington D.C. Cardinal Calls Biden a 'Cafeteria Catholic'
Tipsheet

KJP Classifies Backlash Over Biden's Assault on Easter as 'Misinformation'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 01, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre responded to backlash over President Joe Biden's decision to issue a proclamation for "Transgender Visibility Day" on Easter Sunday. 

Arguing March 31 is always transgender visibility day and that the date for Easter changes every year, Jean Pierre claimed lawmakers and reporters were spreading misinformation about the situation. She also touted Biden's celebration of Easter as a Christian. 

President Biden has discretion to issue or not issue recurring proclamations, especially when the context or timing is inappropriate -- a fact his press secretary failed to mention. 

Interestingly the White House did not send the proclamation out on their Spanish language social channels. Biden is losing significant portions of the Hispanic vote, which is overwhelmingly religious and traditional. 

