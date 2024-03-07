Trump Issues a Prebuttal to Biden's State of the Union Address
Tipsheet

The U.S. Military Is Headed to Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 07, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During his State of the Union address Thursday night, President Joe Biden will reportedly announce an order for the U.S. military to build a port in the Gaza Strip for delivery of humanitarian aid. The move comes as Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas, which started the war against Israel on October 7, continues to steal aid trucks sent into the area by Israel, Jordan and other countries. Hamas is still holding more than 100 hostages, including six Americans. 

Last week the administration announced U.S. military airdrops of aid into the Gaza Strip and essentially admitted it would be stolen by Hamas.  

"Can you talk about how the U.S. ensures that the airdropped aid gets to the people who needs it and doesn't end up in the hands of Hamas?" a reporter asked during the daily briefing. 

"I know that we will learn from the first airdrops and this will be a part of a sustained effort.  This isn't going to be one and done.  There will be additional airdrops planned and executed.  And with each one, I think we'll learn more, and we'll get -- we'll get better at them. It's very difficult.  It is extremely difficult to do an airdrop in such a crowded environment, as is Gaza," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. "The Pentagon will be doing a raft of planning on this.  They'll work their way through that.  But I do want to stress that we fully expect that the -- the third and fourth and fifth one won't look like the first and second one.  We’ll learn and we’ll -- and we’ll try to improve."

Meanwhile, the United Nations finally acknowledged the heinous crimes of Hamas terrorists against women on October 7, 2023 and now against female hostages. 


