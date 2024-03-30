The Biden WH Will NOT Be Celebrating Easter, Here's What They Will Be Doing Instead

The Biden Administration is facing heat after designating March 31, or Easter Sunday— the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ— as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Instead of recognizing the holiest day for Christians, President Joe Biden will celebrate delusional transgender people by promoting his pro-LGBTQ policies with a concert and inviting trans-identifying social media influencers to the White House.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” a statement from the White House read. “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back. NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

On Friday, Biden criticized states with “extremist” Republicans who have banned pro-transgender laws that target minors, claiming that the laws “attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own health care decisions, and even the right to raise your own child.”

The president then claimed that trans-identifying Americans face an “epidemic of violence.”

Social media users slammed the Biden Administration for blatantly ignoring Easter and instead using the day to “celebrate” transgenders.

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary professor Andrew Walker pointed out the “true priority” of the president-- who is so-called a devout "Catholic"-- is to desecrate the human body.

"While American Christians celebrate the pinnacle of their faith on Resurrection Sunday on March 31 (the faith that nourished the American experience), the Decency is Back™️ caucus in the Biden administration are celebrating the same day as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’ Read the room, you degenerate neo-gnostics,” he wrote. “Maybe they’ll muster the courage to say something about Easter, especially from this supposedly ‘Catholic’ President, but we know their true priorities are desecrating the human body, not celebrating its renewal through Jesus’s resurrection.”

On the contrary, former President Trump proudly stated that he will be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ with "joy."

