This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes
Here's the Tweet That Led to the FBI Visiting a Texas Woman's Home
'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain...
These GOP-Led States Just Sued the Biden Administration Over Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Pl...
The Democrats Have Some Serious Problems
The Gift of Lieberman's Example
Joe Biden's Re-Election Hopes Shattered: 'We're Never Voting' For Him Again
NYPD Warns New Yorkers of Illegal Immigrant Pick Pocket Gangs
Illegal Immigrants Given 7 Times More Taxpayer-Funded Benefits Than Military Families
Kathy Hochul Showed Up to Slain NYPD Officer's Wake for a 10 Minute...
The Armenian Paradox
Stop Driving a Harmful Wedge Between Parents and Emotionally Vulnerable Children
New Birth for the Death Penalty?
Political Games in Washington Have Serious Consequences
Tipsheet

The Biden WH Will NOT Be Celebrating Easter, Here's What They Will Be Doing Instead

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 30, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Biden Administration is facing heat after designating March 31, or Easter Sunday— the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ— as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Advertisement

Instead of recognizing the holiest day for Christians, President Joe Biden will celebrate delusional transgender people by promoting his pro-LGBTQ policies with a concert and inviting trans-identifying social media influencers to the White House. 

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” a statement from the White House read. “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back. NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”

On Friday, Biden criticized states with “extremist” Republicans who have banned pro-transgender laws that target minors, claiming that the laws “attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own health care decisions, and even the right to raise your own child.” 

Recommended

This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The president then claimed that trans-identifying Americans face an “epidemic of violence.”

Social media users slammed the Biden Administration for blatantly ignoring Easter and instead using the day to “celebrate” transgenders. 

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary professor Andrew Walker pointed out the “true priority” of the president-- who is so-called a devout "Catholic"-- is to desecrate the human body. 

"While American Christians celebrate the pinnacle of their faith on Resurrection Sunday on March 31 (the faith that nourished the American experience), the Decency is Back™️ caucus in the Biden administration are celebrating the same day as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’ Read the room, you degenerate neo-gnostics,” he wrote. “Maybe they’ll muster the courage to say something about Easter, especially from this supposedly ‘Catholic’ President, but we know their true priorities are desecrating the human body, not celebrating its renewal through Jesus’s resurrection.”

Advertisement

On the contrary, former President Trump proudly stated that he will be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ with "joy."


Tags: CHRISTIANITY JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Here's the Tweet That Led to the FBI Visiting a Texas Woman's Home Matt Vespa
The Democrats Have Some Serious Problems Mark Lewis
Occupied Gaza Victor Davis Hanson
'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain NYPD Officer Matt Vespa
In the U.K., Cadbury Ends Up With More Than Yolk on Its Face After Eliminating ‘Easter’ Eggs Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Advertisement