Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Endorsed by Radical Leftist Group

It's looking quite possible that Republicans can flip the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, and potentially regain control of the entire chamber as a result. Vulnerable Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is running for reelection, though he doesn't look to be running in such a way to appeal to voters in what's becoming an increasingly red state, especially after he celebrated the endorsement from Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a radical leftist group.

Earlier this month, HRC announced their endorsement of Brown. The group's X account restricted replies on a post about such an announcement.

For decades, Senator Sherrod Brown has been an outstanding public servant that has fought for working class Ohioans. Brown has been an ally for our community with votes to protect & expand LGBTQ+ rights.



We are proud to endorse Sen. Sherrod Brown for re-election in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/Y87cgsCKeo — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 2, 2024

A statement from the senator is included in the announcement. "We must do everything we can to support our LGBTQ friends and neighbors and ensure they are protected from discrimination in all its forms. I’m honored to have HRC’s endorsement in my reelection and I look forward to working with them to make sure every Ohioan is treated equally and has the same opportunities to succeed," he shared.

The HRC also looks to play a role in the 2024 election, as the announcement noted the group "will work to mobilize and energize Equality Voters in Ohio to help propel Senator Brown to victory in 2024."

A statement from Kelley Robinson, the HRC president, also references such plans, while taking a shot at the "Make America Great Again" slogan coined by Donald Trump and his supporters.

"Sherrod Brown has been a tireless champion for all Ohioans and an advocate for equality for his entire time in public service. From his work to expand access to healthcare to his reliable support for LGBTQ+ rights, the Senator is blazing the path toward a future we all deserve. A future that is not ‘great again’ – but one that is greater than ever before. We are proud to endorse Senator Sherrod Brown in his bid for reelection and look forward to mobilizing the people of Ohio in support of him," Robinson's statement revealed.

While such statements focus on issues such as working "to expand access to healthcare," HRC supports considerably radical ideas not mentioned in the announcement.

When it comes to the "LGBTQ+ rights," the group supports and aggresively pushes far-left policies such as "gender-affirming surgery" for minor children who may believe that they are transgender. They also have bought into and pushed the lie that men can get pregnant. Last June, Robinson had a particularly ridiculous exchange with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a Senate hearing as she couldn't even speak to "if there's a difference between women and men."

In the "2023 State Equality Index" released in January, the HRC placed Ohio and 22 other states in the lowest category of so-called equality in that it's part of the "High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality" category.

A release of the report also purposefully singled out Ohio, lamenting how "both houses of Ohio’s state legislature overrode a gubernatorial veto to pass H.B. 68, a discriminatory, anti-transgender, anti-health care bill, likely forcing some families to consider leaving the state out of necessity for their health and safety." The state legislature overrode Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's veto in late January, with polls showing Americans support the legislation that ultimately passed with that veto override.

HRC was also involved in a memo furthering practices that Cincinnati Public Schools used with regards to being supportive of minor students who thought they were transgender.

The group's hysteria expands to nationwide levels as well, given that the group announced a new "State of Emergency" last June, along with a 20-page report declaring "LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack." The group expressed particular concern about transgender Americans, including "transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming youth."

HRC is a problematic group in other ways, though, as they are opposed to law enforcement under the guise of fancy terms like "police reform" and "transformational change in policing."

On abortion, HRC was a significant supporter of last November's ballot initiative which legalizes abortion up until birth in the state. Further, so-called "gender-affirming care" isn't the only area where parental rights comes into play, as the initiative allows for minors to have abortions without parental consent. The initiative passed thanks to help from such groups like HRC and other powerful lobbying groups, as well as with support from Brown. Robinson also previously worked for Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Ohio's U.S. Senate race is indeed considered one of the states to watch, as it's one of the "Toss-Up" races, along with Montana and Arizona. The Ohio primary is March 19, at which point we'll find out if Brown will face businessman Bernie Moreno, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, or state Sen. Matt Dolan for the November election.